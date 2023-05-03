LYNCHBURG — Morgan Overaitis hit a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning to give the 21st-ranked Virginia Tech softball team a 7-5 win over Liberty on Wednesday night.

The Flames (34-18) had runners on first and third in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Lyndsey Grein struck out KK Madrey to end the game.

The Hokies (36-17) scored twice in the sixth to tie the game at 5. After Emma Ritter singled and Bre Peck doubled, Madison Hanson hit an RBI double. Rachel Castine tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Tech standout Jayme Bailey, who was involved in a collision in a rundown between third and home last weekend, missed her second straight game.

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech 5, Marshall 3

Brody Donay and Carson Jones homered to lead the Hokies (26-16) past the Thundering Herd (16-26) on Wednesday in Blacksburg.

Tech standout Jack Hurley missed his sixth straight game with a finger injury.

No. 21 UVa 11, VCU 6

Griff O'Ferrall had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (36-11) past the Rams (22-23) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

UVa won its 27th straight regular-season nonconference game dating back to last season.

W&M 6, VMI 5, 11 inn.

Tank Yaghoubi tripled down the right-field line and scored on right fielder Cole Jenkins' error in the top of the 11th inning to give the Tribe (28-18) a win over the Keydets (23-22) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

VMI loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th, but Trey Morgan flied out to end the game.

The Keydets scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 5. Zac Morris belted a two-run homer and Morgan tied the score with a solo homer.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa gets NCAA bid

Sixteenth-ranked UVa received an at-large bid to the 81-team NCAA tournament Wednesday.

UVa will be the No. 3 seed in a 14-team regional that will be held May 15-17 in Las Vegas. There will also be five individuals in that regional. The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

Radford's Bryce Corbett, who earned an automatic bid as an individual by winning the Big South tournament, was assigned to a regional in Salem, South Carolina.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 12, Randolph-Macon 10

Luke Kammerman scored three goals to lead the fifth-seeded Maroons (11-7) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (12-6) on Tuesday night in Ashland.

Jamie Smith scored to cut the Roanoke lead to 11-10 with 44 seconds left, but Kammerman scored an insurance goal with 19 seconds to go.

Roanoke will visit top seed Lynchburg in a semifinal Thursday.

SVU's Yandow honored

Southern Virginia's Jon Yandow (19 goals) has been named the USA South rookie of the year.

SVU was represented on the All-USA South first team by Gabe King, Michael Brown, Seth Millington, Caleb Brodie and Jaydon Arnold.

Yandow was joined on the second team by JT Cutrer.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Johnson, Whitworth cited

SVU's Alissa Johnson (62 goals, 29 assists) has been named the USA South offensive player of the year for the second straight year.

Rainey Whitworth, who guided SVU to a second-place finish in the USA South standings, was named the coach of the year.

Johnson was joined on the first team by Josie Skopec.

The second team included Tyler John, Rylee Webster, Faaletupu Mulitalo and Jessica Webb. The third team included Piper Searle, Addison England, Kate Richards, Roxy LeBaron and Tayllor Millington.