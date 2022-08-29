 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the region: No. 23 UCLA men beat Virginia Tech

LOS ANGELES — Jose Cantell scored in the 81st minute to give the 23rd-ranked UCLA men's soccer team a 1-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday night.

The Hokies fell to 0-2 for the first time in 11 years. They lost 1-0 at Grand Canyon last Thursday, also on a second-half goal.

Ben Martino had four saves for Virginia Tech on Sunday.

The Bruins improved to 2-0.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 5, Elon 1

Taylor Price, Sophie Maltese, Gabby Johnson, Natalie Mitchell and Ella Ciardullo scored to give the Hokies (3-0-1) a win over the Phoenix (1-1-1) on Sunday night.

WRESTLING

Virginia Tech unveils schedule

Virginia Tech has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Hokies, who finished eighth at the NCAA championships last season, will open their new season with the Southeast Open on Nov. 5 at Roanoke College.

Virginia Tech will visit national power Ohio State on Nov. 11 in the most intriguing road match of Tech's schedule. Ohio State beat Tech last season.

Missouri, which finished ninth at the NCAAs, will visit Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 11 in one of the three most compelling home matches on Tech's schedule. Virginia Tech beat Missouri last season.

Cornell, which finished seventh at the NCAAs, will face Tech at the Moss Arts Center on Jan. 6. Cornell beat Virginia Tech last season.

North Carolina State, which finished 10th at the NCAAs, will visit Cassell on Jan. 20. State beat Virginia Tech last season.

