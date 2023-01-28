In the region: No. 24 Pitt upsets No. 7 Virginia Tech in wrestling

BLACKSBURG — No. 24 Pittsburgh won seven of the 10 bouts to knock off No. 7 Virginia Tech 26-12 in ACC wrestling Friday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Pitt (8-2, 2-0) won a dual at Virginia Tech (7-3, 1-1) for the first time since 2004.

The Panthers won the first three bouts to jump to a 12-0 lead and led the rest of the way. Colton Camacho pinned Cooper Flynn at 125 pounds. Seventh-ranked Micky Phillippi beat fifth-ranked Sam Latona 3-2 at 133. Third-ranked Cole Matthews beat 12th-ranked Tom Crook 6-2 at 141.

Tech's Caleb Henson, ranked ninth at 149, beat Tyler Badgett 14-2 at 149. Tech's Bryce Andonian, ranked fifth at 157, beat Dazjon Casto 14-1 at 157.

Pitt's Holden Heller beat Connor Brady 2-0 at 165.

Tech star Mekhi Lewis, ranked third at 174, beat Luca Augustine 14-4 to cut the lead to 15-12.

But Pitt won the final three bouts. No. 19 Reece Heller pinned No. 7 Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) at 184. No. 2 Nino Bonaccorsi beat No. 22 Andy Smith (Christiansburg) 3-1 at 197 to seal the win for Pitt. Fifth-ranked heavyweight Dayton Pitzer beat No. 23 Hunter Catka 5-3 in overtime.

PRO HOCKEY

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2, OT

Garrett Milan scored on a power play 25 seconds into overtime to give the Ice Flyers (17-15) a win over the Rail Yard Dawgs (20-8-3) on Friday night in Pensacola, Fla.

Jarrad Vroman scored to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead in the first period. C.J. Stubbs had the secondary assist, extending his franchise-record points streak to 11 games.

Milan tied the game on a power play in the second period.

Koltyn Olynek scored to give Pensacola a 2-1 lead in the third period. After Roanoke had more than two minutes of a 5-on-3 major penalty kill, Mac Jansen tied the score halfway through the third. Roanoke then had another major penalty kill, so the game went into OT.

The teams were set to meet again Saturday night in Pensacola. Roanoke entered Saturday in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tech sets date for spring game

Virginia Tech announced that its annual spring intrasquad game will be held April 15.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m.

Generals honored

Washington and Lee offensive lineman Tyler Halliday and W&L linebacker David Onyejekwe were named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included W&L offensive lineman Logan Moyer and W&L defensive lineman Robert Poindexter.