In the region: No. 24 Virginia Tech women beat George Mason

FAIRFAX — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to an 81-52 rout of George Mason on Sunday.
Aisha Sheppard had 16 points, seven rebounds, four 3-pointers and four assists for Tech (3-0), while Cayla King added 15 points and five-3 pointers. Emily Lytle, who made her first start for Tech, had 13 points. Georgia Amoore had nine assists.
The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers.
The Patriots (2-1) shot just 30.8% from the field and were outrebounded 46-28.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rowan 3, W&L 0
GLASSBORO, N.J. — Julia Patrone, Krystyna Hovell and Bridget Guinan scored to give fourth-ranked Rowan (18-2) a win over the ninth-ranked Generals (18-1) in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
May, Todd land NCAA bids
Southern Virginia’s Dylan May and W&L’s Carolyn Todd received bids to the NCAA Division III national championships Sunday.
May finished second in the men’s race at the South/Southeast Regional championships Saturday, while Todd finished 15th in the women’s race.
The championships will be held Nov. 20 in Louisville.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern Cal 65, UVa 48
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Rayah Marshall had 16 points to lead the Trojans (2-0) over the Cavaliers (0-2) on Sunday.
UVa, coached by former Southern Cal star Tina Thompson, shot 28.6% from the field.
Marshall 68, Radford 64
RADFORD — Kennedi Colclough scored 15 points Sunday to lead the Thundering Herd (2-0) past the Highlanders (0-2).
Ashley Tudor had 14 points for Radford.
Down 55-50 with 7:49 to go, Marshall went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.
Roanoke 66, Albright 51
Kristina Harrel scored 16 points Sunday to lead the host Maroons (2-0) to a win over Albright (1-2) on the final day of their Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic.
Roanoke was supposed to play Hood on Saturday, but Hood was unable to participate in the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.
Mary Baldwin 81, Ferrum 55
STAUNTON — A’Cetta Farrait tallied 16 points to lead the Squirrels (4-0) past the Panthers (1-2) on Sunday.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) had 15 points for Ferrum.
Hollins 76, Sewanee 71
DECATUR, Ga. — Unoma Aguolu scored 23 points Saturday to lead Hollins (3-1) to a win on the final day of the Agnes Scott Tip-Off Classic.
Aguolu had 26 points to lead Hollins to an 82-49 win over Agnes Scott on Friday.
Rochester 74, SVU 56
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Alexis Sestric scored 12 points to lead Rochester (3-0) to a win over the Knights (1-2) in the title game of its tournament Saturday night.
Savanna Christensen had 23 points and 11 rebounds for SVU, which played without standout Katie Garrish for the second straight game.
Christensen had 26 points and 15 rebounds in SVU’s 60-56 win over The College of New Jersey in the tournament opener Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 80, SVU 66
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brian Amabilino Perez scored 24 points to lead Rochester (3-0) to a win over the Knights (2-1) in the title game of its tournament Saturday night.
Conner Marchant had 20 points for SVU.