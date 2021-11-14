In the region: No. 24 Virginia Tech women beat George Mason

FAIRFAX — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to an 81-52 rout of George Mason on Sunday.

Aisha Sheppard had 16 points, seven rebounds, four 3-pointers and four assists for Tech (3-0), while Cayla King added 15 points and five-3 pointers. Emily Lytle, who made her first start for Tech, had 13 points. Georgia Amoore had nine assists.

The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers.

The Patriots (2-1) shot just 30.8% from the field and were outrebounded 46-28.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rowan 3, W&L 0

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Julia Patrone, Krystyna Hovell and Bridget Guinan scored to give fourth-ranked Rowan (18-2) a win over the ninth-ranked Generals (18-1) in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Sunday.

CROSS COUNTRY

May, Todd land NCAA bids

Southern Virginia’s Dylan May and W&L’s Carolyn Todd received bids to the NCAA Division III national championships Sunday.

May finished second in the men’s race at the South/Southeast Regional championships Saturday, while Todd finished 15th in the women’s race.