In the region: No. 3 Virginia Tech beats Duke for record-breaking win

BLACKSBURG — Carson Jones had three hits, including two solo homers, to lead the third-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to a 15-11 win over Duke on Thursday.

The Hokies (38-11, 17-9 ACC) broke the program record for the most ACC wins in a season.

Nick Biddison, Cade Hunter, Tanner Schobel and Eduardo Malinowski also homered for Virginia Tech.

Jack Hurley added three hits and one RBI for Tech. Biddison and Hunter each had two hits and three RBIs.

Duke (22-30, 10-18) trailed just 11-10 midway through the sixth, but the Hokies scored once in the sixth and three times in the seventh to build a 15-10 cushion.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford adds transfer

Radford announced the signing of Richmond graduate transfer Souleymane Koureissi on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward from New York is joining Radford for his extra year of eligibility.

He averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in his Richmond career, playing in 93 games.

He scored a total of 13 points in 14 games as a senior this year. He averaged 2.6 points and 9.9 minutes in 23 games as a junior in the 2020-21 season.

WOMEN'S WRESTLING

Ferrum hires coach

Ferrum has hired Connor Lapresi as its new women's wrestling coach.

Lapresi was an assistant men's wrestling coach at SUNY-Cortland this year.

Logan Meister had coached both the Ferrum men's and women's wrestling teams after Breonnah Neal stepped down as the women's coach last summer to become the women's coach at Gannon.

Meister remains the men's coach.

ETC.

SVU sweeps USA South cups

Southern Virginia has capped its first school year in the USA South by sweeping the conference's overall, men's and women's Presidents Cups.

SVU became the first school to pull off that sweep since former member Christopher Newport did so nine years ago.

Teams earn points based on their finishes in the regular-season standings and in the league tournaments.