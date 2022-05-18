In the region: No. 3 Virginia Tech beats Kansas State

BLACKSBURG — Tanner Schobel and Carson DeMartini each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the third-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to an 8-2 win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Carson Jones and Jack Hurley homered for the Hokies (37-11).

Matthew Siverling, making his season debut after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome, got the start for Tech. Siverling, who was one of Tech's top relievers last year, pitched a scoreless first inning.

Kansas State, steered by former Hokies coach Pete Hughes, fell to 27-24.

The Hokies will begin their final regular-season series when they host Duke at 4 p.m. Thursday.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa ties for 6th at NCAA regional

Virginia tied for sixth place out of 14 teams at an NCAA regional that concluded Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut.

UVa had a three-day total of 2-under 838.

The top five teams in the regional advanced to the national championships. UVa finished four strokes out of fifth place.

Pietro Bovari of UVa finished 12th with a 3-under 207.

Tech's Burgess ties for 58th

Virginia Tech's Connor Burgess tied for 58th place out of 74 golfers in an NCAA regional that concluded Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Burgess, who received an NCAA bid as an individual, had a three-day total of 10-over 223. He did not advance to the national championships.

SOFTBALL

Lemley, Taylor named finalists

Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) has been named one of 10 finalists for the Division I national freshman of the year award, which is voted upon by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Glenvar graduate Lydia Taylor of Emory & Henry was named one of eight finalists for the Division II national freshman of the year award.

Lemley is 15-5 with a 1.72 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 118 innings.

Taylor, an infielder, hit .417 with a school-record 15 homers and a school-record 54 RBIs.

ETC.

W&L sweeps ODAC cups

Washington and Lee swept the ODAC Commissioner’s Cups for the seventh straight school year.

W&L won the overall cup for the 20th straight year, based on its success in all sports during the 2021-22 school year. Points were awarded to schools based on the regular-season standings or ODAC tournament results. W&L won 11 ODAC championships.

W&L won the men’s cup for the seventh straight year and the women’s cup for the 19th straight year.

Radford's Flowers wins academic award

Radford volleyball player Hailey Flowers was one of 11 Big South athletes on various teams this school year who received the league's George A. Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence on Wednesday.

Flowers, a criminal justice major who had 140 kills last fall, recently graduated with a 4.0 cumulative GPA. She plans to pursue a master's degree in criminal justice at Missouri-St. Louis.