In the region: No. 4 Virginia Tech crushes No. 2 Florida State in softball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The fourth-ranked Virginia Tech softball team broke the school single-game records for runs and RBIs in a 23-9 win over second-ranked Florida State on Saturday.

The old school record for runs scored in a game was 22, set in a 2014 win over Morgan State. Tech (29-4, 13-0 ACC) had 23 RBIs on Saturday, breaking the mark of 19 that was also set in that 2014 game.

Down 11-0, FSU (36-4, 10-4) scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. But Tech added with two runs in the sixth and 10 in the seventh. Keely Rochard got the win in relief.

Cameron Fagan, Meredith Slaw and Kelsey Bennett each had three hits and four RBIs for Tech. All three of them homered.

Tech clinched the series win. The final game of the series will air at noon Sunday on the ACC Network.

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Roanoke splits with Lynchburg

The visiting Maroons (18-8, 4-4 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Hornets (17-15, 7-3) on Saturday, winning the first game 4-2 but losing the second game 7-5.

Shanan Hester and Rachel Sirbaugh each belted a two-run homer for Roanoke in Game 1.

Ferrum sweeps Eastern Mennonite

The Panthers swept a doubleheader from the Royals in Harrisonburg on Saturday, winning the first game 5-2 and the second game 15-8.

Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) had two hits and two RBIs for Ferrum in Game 1. Lyndsey Sears had three hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs for Ferrum in Game 2.

BASEBALL

Va. Tech 8, No. 21 N.C. State 2

Tanner Schobel had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Hokies (20-7, 7-5 ACC) past the Wolfpack (18-11, 6-7) on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Jack Hurley of Tech extended his hitting streak to 26 games. Carson DeMartini stole home.

Virginia Tech clinched the series win, marking the first time Tech has ever won a weekend series against State. Tech had not beaten State more than once in a season since 1930, when Tech won an April 26 road game and a May 2 home game.

On Friday night, Tech belted seven homers in a 21-10 rout of N.C. State. It was the most homers Tech has ever hit in an ACC game. The 21 runs were the most Tech has ever scored against State.

Gavin Cross, Cade Hunter and DeMartini each homered twice in that game. Cross, who went 4 for 4, and DeMartini each had five RBIs.

Tech scored 11 runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 21-4.

Radford 4, Gardner-Webb 3

Tanner Barrs belted a three-run homer to help the host Highlanders (9-21, 3-8 Big South) beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-20, 2-6) on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Brunelle transferring to UVa

Samantha Brunelle tweeted Saturday that she has decided to transfer from Notre Dame to Virginia.

The 6-foot-2 Brunelle, who has two years of eligibility left, had tweeted on March 30 that she was entering the transfer portal.

She earned McDonald’s All-America honors at William Monroe High School in Ruckersville in 2019.

Brunelle started for Notre Dame as a freshman, when she averaged 13.9 points and made the ACC all-freshman team. She averaged 8.7 points as a backup last year and averaged 6.8 points as a reserve this year.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Rutgers-Newark 3, SVU 1

The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Scarlet Raiders (22-3) beat the second-seeded and seventh-ranked Knights 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 in the championship match of the Continental Volleyball Conference tournament Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Andrew Zaleck had 18 kills and 10 digs for Rutgers-Newark, while Nahuel Recabarren had 15 kills and seven blocks for Southern Virginia (18-4).

In Friday night’s semifinals, SVU beat third-seeded and 11th-ranked Juniata 18-25, 33-31, 25-18, 25-18. Recabarren had 25 kills and 10 digs.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 7 UVa 11, No. 15 North Carolina 4

Payton Cormier scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (8-2, 4-0 ACC) past the Tar Heels (7-4, 0-3) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

Roanoke 18, Randolph-Macon 14

Luca Docking scored six goals to lead the host Maroons (9-4, 5-1 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (6-5, 4-2) on Saturday.

SVU 26, Huntingdon 3

Shawn Lamb (Rockbridge County) scored five goals Saturday to lead the Knights (8-3, 5-0 USA South) past the Hawks (4-9, 1-5) in Montgomery, Alabama.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 14, Shenandoah 8

Tiernan Connor and Libby Bowman scored three goals apiece to lead the host Maroons (8-3, 3-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (7-4, 2-1) on Saturday.

SVU 16, William Peace 1

Adelaide Smith scored four goals Saturday to lead the Knights (7-6, 6-1 USA South) past William Peace (1-11, 0-8) in Cary, North Carolina.