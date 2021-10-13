In the region: No. 5 Virginia Tech men beat Davidson

BLACKSBURG — Conor Pugh scored two goals to lead the fifth-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team to a 4-0 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Pol Monells and Sivert Haugli also scored for the Hokies (8-1-3), who extended their unbeaten streak to seven straight games.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Bridgewater 0

BRIDGEWATER — Joe Carman and Nathan Carey each scored to lead the Maroons (7-3-3, 2-1-2 ODAC) past the Eagles (5-6-1, 1-3-1) on Wednesday.

Liberty 9, VMI 1

LYNCHBURG — Broden Schull broke VMI's career saves record in the Keydets' loss to the Flames (6-5) on Tuesday night.

Schull had nine saves for VMI (1-12) in the loss, giving him 393 for his career. Brian Sowell held the old mark of 384.

Mayhugh to be recognized

Radford University announced Wednesday that Paralympic gold medalist and former Highlanders soccer player Nick Mayhugh will be recognized at halftime of Saturday's 7 p.m. home game.