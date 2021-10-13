 Skip to main content
In the region: No. 5 Virginia Tech men beat Davidson
In the region: No. 5 Virginia Tech men beat Davidson

BLACKSBURG — Conor Pugh scored two goals to lead the fifth-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team to a 4-0 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Pol Monells and Sivert Haugli also scored for the Hokies (8-1-3), who extended their unbeaten streak to seven straight games.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Bridgewater 0

BRIDGEWATER — Joe Carman and Nathan Carey each scored to lead the Maroons (7-3-3, 2-1-2 ODAC) past the Eagles (5-6-1, 1-3-1) on Wednesday.

Liberty 9, VMI 1

LYNCHBURG — Broden Schull broke VMI's career saves record in the Keydets' loss to the Flames (6-5) on Tuesday night.

Schull had nine saves for VMI (1-12) in the loss, giving him 393 for his career. Brian Sowell held the old mark of 384.

Mayhugh to be recognized

Radford University announced Wednesday that Paralympic gold medalist and former Highlanders soccer player Nick Mayhugh will be recognized at halftime of Saturday's 7 p.m. home game.

Mayhugh won three gold medals and one bronze medal on the track at the Tokyo Paralympics. He will pose for photos with fans and his medals Saturday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L 5, Guilford 0

LEXINGTON — Grace Wielechowski, Caroline Lawson, Emma Mansfield, Caroline Christianson and Chloe Rapier scored to give the Generals (8-2-2, 3-1-2 ODAC) a win over the Quakers (7-4-1, 1-3-1) on Tuesday night.

MEN'S GOLF

Burgess ties Tech mark

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Connor Burgess tied Virginia Tech's single-round scoring record with a 64 on Tuesday in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament.

Burgess, who was 8 under par on Tuesday, tied for ninth with a three-round total of 8-under 208.

