In the region: No. 5 Virginia Tech wins at No. 2 Florida State in softball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Darby Trull belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning to help the fifth-ranked Virginia Tech softball team beat second-ranked Florida State 6-3 in extra innings Friday night.

Meredith Slaw belted a solo homer in the top of the eighth to give the Hokies (28-4, 12-0 ACC) a 3-2 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Michaela Edenfield of FSU (36-3, 10-3) hit a grounder to third baseman Bre Peck. Edenfield made it all the way around the bases because Peck made an errant throw to first and then another Hokie made a wild throw home.

The Hokies scored three runs in the ninth, thanks to Trull's homer and Addy Greene's pinch-hit, RBI single.

FSU grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Sydney Sherrill hit an RBI double and later scored on an error by Trull in center field.

Slaw belted a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game.

Keely Rochard pitched a five-hitter for the Hokies.

BASEBALL

Salem Red Sox game ppd.

The Salem Red Sox's season opener Friday night against visiting Lynchburg was rained out.

So the Red Sox will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

MLB Network adds Newman

MLB Network announced Friday that Melanie Newman, who was the radio play-by-play voice of the Salem Red Sox in 2019, will host studio shows for the channel.

Her new MLB Network job will also include regularly doing play-by-play for the new "Friday Night Baseball" telecasts on the Apple TV+ streaming service. MLB Network is producing those weekly telecasts in partnership with Apple. The streaming service had announced Thursday that Newman would be doing the play-by-play for Friday's debut telecast.

Newman will continue to be a part of the Baltimore Orioles' announcing crew on MASN and the radio.

Gardner-Webb 12, Radford 2

Pete Capobianco had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (11-20, 2-5 Big South) past the host Highlanders (8-21, 2-8) on Friday.

Julian Rojas had two hits and one RBI for Radford.

Methodist 9, SVU 4

Jacob Austin had two hits and scored three runs to lead the Monarchs (18-10, 8-2 USA South) past the Knights (7-12, 4-6) on Friday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Will Parker and Aiden Bevier each had two hits and scored once for Southern Virginia.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Virginia's Kate Douglass was named the ACC swimmer of the year, while UVa's Gretchen Walsh was chosen the ACC freshman of the year.

UVa's Todd DeSorbo, who steered UVa to its second straight NCAA team title, was named the ACC women's swimming coach of the year for the third straight year.

Douglass won three individual titles at the NCAA championships and was part of four winning relay teams at that meet. She broke the American record in each of her individual wins.

Walsh won the 100 freestyle and was part of four winning relay teams at the NCAA meet. She also earned All-America honors in two other events.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 7 Duke 15, Virginia Tech 14

Katie DeSimone scored five goals to lead the Blue Devils (14-1, 5-1 ACC) past the Hokies (8-7, 2-5) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

Olivia Vergano scored five goals for the Hokies.

Vergano scored to cut the lead to 15-14 with 1:42 to go, but Duke won the ensuing draw and Tech did not get another shot on goal.