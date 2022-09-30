In the region: No. 7 Syracuse shuts out Virginia Tech men

BLACKSBURG — Russell Shealy recorded four saves to lead the seventh-ranked Syracuse men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Thompson Field.

Giona Leibold of the Orange (8-1-1, 3-1 ACC) scored in the 28th minute. Noah Singelmann added a goal in the 64th minute. Nathan Opoku scored in the 84th minute.

The Hokies (1-8-1, 0-4) were shut out for the sixth time this season.

MEN'S SOCCER

East Tenn. State 3, VMI 0

Kieran Richards scored two goals to lead the Buccaneers (5-3-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (2-7-1, 0-1) on Friday in Johnson City, Tennessee.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 7 UVa 2, No. 5 Louisville 0

Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC) past the Cardinals (8-2, 0-2) on Friday in Charlottesville.

Jet Trimborn had four saves for Virginia.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0

Sydney Petersen had 11 kills to lead the Hokies (9-5, 2-1 ACC) to a 27-25, 25-12, 25-12 win over the Eagles (13-4, 1-2) on Friday in Blacksburg.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Chattanooga 1, VMI 0

Clarissa Salinas scored in the first half to give the Mocs (5-4-2, 3-0 SoCon) a win over the Keydets (1-9-2, 0-2) on Friday in Lexington.