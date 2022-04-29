In the region: No. 7 Virginia Tech beats No. 11 UVa in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nick Biddison and Carson DeMartini each belted a solo homer to lead the seventh-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to a 5-2 win over 11th-ranked Virginia on Friday.

Griffin Green (7-1) got the win for the Hokies (30-9, 13-7 ACC), allowing one run in seven innings. Graham Firoved pitched the final two innings for the save.

Conor Hartigan and Lucas Donlon each had an RBI double for Tech, with Jack Hurley adding an RBI single.

Chris Newell had three hits for UVa (32-11, 13-9), including a solo homer in the ninth.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Va. Tech 3, Boston College 0: BRIGHTON, Mass. — Keely Rochard pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking one, to lead the Hokies (37-6, 19-2 ACC) to a win over the Eagles (20-25, 6-16) on Friday.

Tech can clinch the ACC regular-season title with a win Saturday or Sunday.

Meredith Slaw had three hits for Tech. Mackenzie Lawter added two hits, including a solo homer.

Roanoke 1, Bridgewater 0: Jada Karnes pitched a six-hit shutout to lead the 17th-ranked and fourth-seeded Maroons (27-10) past the fifth-seeded Eagles in the ODAC tournament Friday afternoon at the Moyer Sports Complex.

Rachel Sirbaugh had a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Roanoke played Lynchburg on Friday night.

Ferrum goes 1-1: The sixth-seeded Panthers (22-16) went 1-1 in the double-elimination ODAC tournament Friday at the Moyer Sports Complex, losing to 14th-ranked and third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan 7-0 in their first game but eliminating seventh-seeded Shenandoah 7-1 in the losers’ bracket.

Emily Seale and Julia Piotrowski combined on a no-hitter for Virginia Wesleyan in the first game.

Kloe Bacon (Lord Botetourt) had three hits and two RBIs for Ferrum in the second game, while Carly Nelson (Bassett) added two hits and two RBIs and Myia Smith (Staunton River) had two hits and one RBI.

Radford 5, Charleston Southern 2: Cori McMillan and Rachel Smith homered to help the Highlanders (15-26, 8-14) beat the visiting Buccaneers (21-25, 7-12) on Friday.

McMillan, Smith and Cassi Barbato each had two hits. Abby Wilson (Auburn) had an RBI double, while Tori Boyd (Auburn) drove in a run with a squeeze bunt.

Louisville 5, UVa 4: Kendall Smith had a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the host Cardinals (25-20, 9-10) a win over the Cavaliers (26-22, 12-10) on Friday.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Boston College 19, Virginia Tech 13: Caitlynn Mossman scored five goals to lead the second-seeded and second-ranked Eagles (15-2) past the seventh-seeded Hokies (9-9) in an ACC quarterfinal Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

No. 5 W&L 18, Bridgewater 5: Julia Thomson scored four goals as the visiting Generals (14-2, 7-0) clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament with a win over the Eagles (6-11, 3-5) on Thursday night.

Gleason honored: Radford’s Margaret Gleason (24 goals, 3.73 GPA) was named to the All-Big South second team Friday, as well as to the league’s all-academic team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

No. 18 W&L 9, Hollins 0: The Generals (12-6, 9-0) clinched the outright ODAC regular-season title with a win over Hollins (2-17, 0-9) on Friday in Lexington.

Averett 5, SVU 2: Averett (14-4), the top seed in the East Division, beat Southern Virginia (11-4), the third seed in the East, in a USA South semifinal Friday in Rome, Georgia.

Also Friday, SVU’s Paula Snelson was named both the USA South player of the year and the rookie of the year.

Snelson made the All-USA South first team and the All-East Division first team. She was joined on the All-East Division first team by SVU’s Annalise Schetsselaar.

MEN’S TENNIS

N.C. Wesleyan 5, SVU 1: Twelve-time defending champ North Carolina Wesleyan (27-4), the top seed in the East Division, beat Southern Virginia (7-6), the third seed in the East, in a USA South semifinal Friday in Rome, Georgia.

Also Friday, SVU’s Marcos Dias made both the All-USA South first team and the All-East Division first team. SVU’s Danny Blonquist made the All-East Division second team.

FOOTBALL

VMI’s Haney enters portal: VMI starting defensive end Jaylon Haney tweeted Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

He had 23 tackles in nine games as a junior last fall.