In the region: No. 7 Virginia Tech wrestling beats UVa

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The seventh-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team recorded its 10th straight win over Virginia on Friday night, beating the Cavaliers 20-15.

The Hokies (9-3, 4-1 ACC) won six of the 10 bouts to beat the Cavaliers (4-6, 1-4).

Tech finished in second place in the ACC standings, behind fourth-ranked North Carolina State (11-1, 5-0), thanks to last month's forfeit loss to State. Sunday's match at State won't count in the league standings.

The Tech wins Friday were: No. 20 Sam Latona beating Patrick McCormick 8-4 at 125 pounds; No. 5 Korbin Myers beating No. 23 Brian Courtney 8-3 at 133; No. 22 Collin Gerardi beating Dylan Cedeno 6-2 at 141; No. 5 Bryce Andonian beating No. 29 Jarod Verkleeren 5-4 at 149; No. 3 Mekhi Lewis beating Justin Phillips 17-6 at 174; and No. 14 Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beating No. 22 Michael Battista 13-3 at 184.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

UVa relay team wins title

ATLANTA — The UVa quartet of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass broke the American and NCAA records in the women's 400-yard medley relay with a winning time of 3 minutes, 22.63 seconds Friday on the fourth night of the ACC championships.

Wenger took second in the 100 breaststroke with a school-record time of 56.76 seconds.

Gretchen Walsh took second in the 100 backstroke, with teammate Reilly Tiltmann third.

UVa's Jessica Nava was second in the 200 butterfly.

Virginia Tech's Antani Ivanov took second in the men's 200 butterfly.

The Tech foursome of Sam Tornqvist, AJ Pouch, Ivanov and Youssef Ramadan took third in the men's 400 medley relay with a school-record time of 3:02.71. Tornqvist led off with a school-record time of 45.54 seconds in the 100 backstroke.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Alabama 2, No. 8 Va. Tech 0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ally Shipman hit a two-run homer off Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) in the sixth inning Saturday to give the Crimson Tide (7-0) its second win over the Hokies (7-2) in as many days.

In the Hokies' first game Saturday, Tech beat Evansville 5-1. Cameron Fagan had two hits and two RBIs. Keely Rochard pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing one hit, no walks and no runs while striking out 11.

On Friday night, Tech beat Middle Tennessee 3-2 on Bre Peck's walk-off, two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Emma Ritter's RBI triple in the seventh cut the lead to 3-1, setting the stage for Peck. Lemley got the win in relief.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 5 W&L 10, No. 7 Franklin & Marshall 9

LANCASTER, Penn. — Allie Schwab scored with 11.9 seconds left to give the Generals a season-opening win Saturday.