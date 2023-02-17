CLEARWATER, Fla. — The eighth-ranked Virginia Tech softball team went 1-1 on the opening day of the Clearwater Invitational on Friday.

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State, which made the Women's College World Series last year, beat the Hokies 10-9 on Katie Lott's pinch-hit, walk-off, RBI double in the seventh.

Madison Hanson, Addy Greene, Jayme Bailey, Bre Peck and Kelsey Bennett homered for Virginia Tech. Peck and Bennett each belted a solo homer in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 9.

Virginia Tech (6-1) beat Nebraska 6-4 in its second game of the day.

Hanson, Peck and Bennett homered in that game. Bennett smacked a solo homer in the fifth to give Tech a 5-4 lead.

SOFTBALL

Radford goes 1-1

The Highlanders opened their season Friday by splitting a pair of games in Statesboro, Ga.

After losing to Bryant 4-3, Radford bounced back with a 3-0 win over Long Island.

Ellen Palya and Chloe Greene combined on the one-hit shutout.

BASEBALL

The College of Charleston 5, No. 16 Virginia Tech 2

Khyree Miller belted a grand slam to give the host Cougars a season-opening win Friday.

Miller's grand slam gave his team a 5-2 lead in the sixth.

No. 20 UVa 24, Navy 5

Kyle Teel had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers to a seven-inning, season-opening win Friday in Charlottesville.

Iona 3, Radford 1

Jake Field hit a three-RBI double in the seventh to give visiting Iona a season-opening win Friday.

It was Alex Guerra's debut as Radford's head coach.

Mississippi State 11, VMI 2

Amani Larry had four hits and four RBIs to lead the host Bulldogs to a season-opening win Friday.

It was Sam Roberts' debut as VMI's head coach.

The Bulldogs won the College World Series two years ago.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Hokie, Cavs win ACC titles

Virginia Tech's Youssef Ramadan won the men's 100-yard butterfly with a time of 43.93 seconds Thursday on the third night of the ACC championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Virginia Tech's Nico Garcia Saiz took second in the 400 individual medley.

On the women's side, UVa's Ella Nelson won the 400 individual medley title for the third straight year with a meet-record time of 3:59.33.

UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 butterfly, breaking NCAA and American records with her time of 48.84 seconds. Teammate Gretchen Walsh was second.

Virginia's Alex Walsh won the 200 freestyle title for the second time, breaking ACC and UVa records with a time of 1:41.63. Teammate Aimee Canny was second, and Virginia Tech's Emma Atkinson was third.