In the region: No. 8 Virginia Tech sweeps Boston College

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Cade Hunter hit a three-RBI double to help the eighth-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team beat Boston College 6-4 on Sunday.

The Hokies (28-9, 12-7 ACC) swept the three-game series from the Eagles (15-25, 3-18). Tech has won 18 of its last 21 games.

Hunter's double gave Tech a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

Tech beat BC 6-1 on Saturday night in a game that was held not in Brighton but at Fenway Park. It was BC's annual ALS Awareness Game, which has been held in honor of the late BC baseball captain Pete Frates since he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

Jack Hurley had a two-run homer and an RBI single for Tech in that game. Tech's Lucas Donlon had three hits and scored three runs, while Gavin Cross added two hits and two RBIs.

Tech freshman Drue Hackenberg (8-0) pitched the first seven innings for the win Saturday.

BASEBALL

No. 11 UVa 10, North Carolina 3

Ethan Anderson had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Cavaliers (31-10, 13-8 ACC) past the Tar Heels (23-17, 8-13) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Alex Tappen belted a two-run homer for UVa, which swept the series.

W&L sweeps Ferrum

The Generals (17-14, 11-8 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (13-24, 2-16) on Sunday in Lexington, winning the first game 5-4 and the second game 7-3.

Mitchell Salvino had three hits and one RBI for W&L in Game 1, while Campbell Charneco had two hits and three RBIs for W&L in Game 2.

MEN'S TENNIS

Radford 4, Campbell 3

Konstantinos Raptis won 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to give the second-seeded Highlanders (14-7) a win over the top-seeded Camels (16-6) in the Big South tournament final Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Radford, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs, won the tournament for the seventh time.

Down 3-1, the Camels won at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles to tie the match. But Raptis won to give Radford the crown.

Raptis and Aditya Balsekar won in both doubles and singles.

UVa 4, UNC 3

Inaki Montes won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 singles to give the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Cavaliers (22-5) a win over the 17th-ranked and third-seeded Tar Heels (16-8) in the ACC tournament final Sunday in Rome, Georgia.

UVa, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs, won the tournament for the second straight year and for the 14th time overall.

Down 3-1, UNC won at No. 5 singles and No. 1 singles to tie the match. But Montes won to give UVa the title.

UVa's Ryan Goetz was named the tournament most valuable player.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Duke 4, UVa 1

Georgia Drummy won in doubles and singles to help the fifth-ranked and second-seeded Blue Devils (19-3) beat the seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Cavaliers (20-5) in the ACC tournament final Sunday in Rome, Georgia.

BASKETBALL

VMI's Huff joining Mocs

VMI guard Honor Huff tweeted Sunday that he has decided to transfer to reigning Southern Conference champ Chattanooga, where he will be reunited with former Keydets coach Dan Earl.

Huff, who made the SoCon all-freshman team this year, entered the transfer portal three weeks ago.

He was one of four VMI starters who entered the portal after Earl left for Chattanooga, including standout Jake Stephens, who will be joining Chattanooga as a graduate transfer.

Unlike Stephens, Huff will have to sit out next season. A SoCon rule requires undergraduates transferring within the SoCon to sit out a year.

SOFTBALL

UVa 10, Pitt 2, 6 inn.

Sarah Coon had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (26-21, 12-9 ACC) to a six-inning win over the Panthers (14-24, 2-17) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

UVa, which swept the series, is assured of finishing at least .500 in ACC play for the first time in 12 years.

ODAC parings set

Lynchburg (23-17, 13-5) won a tiebreaker with 10th-ranked Randolph-Macon (30-7, 13-5) for the top seed in the ODAC tournament, which will be held Friday through Sunday at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

Fifteenth-ranked Virginia Wesleyan (29-10, 12-6) won a tiebreaker with 20th-ranked Roanoke (26-10, 12-6) for the third seed.

Bridgewater (23-17, 11-7) won a tiebreaker with Ferrum (21-13, 11-7) for the fifth seed.

Lynchburg will face eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite (19-14-1, 5-13) at noon Friday in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

Fourth-seeded Roanoke will face Bridgewater in Friday's other noon game.

Second-seeded Randolph-Macon will meet seventh-seeded Shenandoah (14-22, 7-11) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Virginia Wesleyan will meet sixth-seeded Ferrum in Friday's other 2 p.m. game.