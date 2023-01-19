In the region: No. 8 Virginia Tech to host No. 5 N.C. State in wrestling

The Virginia Tech wrestling team's ACC opener will likely be the Hokies' sternest test of the conference season.

The eighth-ranked Hokes (6-2) will host fifth-ranked North Carolina State (10-0, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The match will be televised by the ACC Network.

COVID-19 woes resulted in Virginia Tech forfeiting last year's showdown with State. N.C. State won the ACC regular-season title, with Tech finishing in second place. State and Tech also finished 1-2 at the ACC championships. It was the fourth straight year that State swept the regular-season and tournament crowns.

Virginia Tech finished eighth at the NCAA championships last year, with State 10th.

The Wolfpack features sixth-ranked Ryan Jack at 141 pounds; seventh-ranked Ed Scott at 157; third-ranked Trent Hidlay at 184; and sixth-ranked Isaac Trumble at 197.

The Hokies feature fifth-ranked Sam Latona at 133; ninth-ranked Caleb Henson at 149; third-ranked Mekhi Lewis at 174; and seventh-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) at 184.

Bryce Andonian, who is ranked sixth at 157, has yet to be part of the Tech lineup this season because of a foot injury. But he made his season debut last weekend, competing as an individual in a tournament at Mount Union. He will be a match-time decision Friday, according to Tech coach Tony Robie.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN"S VOLLEYBALL

JMU's Veldman honored

Lord Botetourt graduate Miette Veldman of James Madison has been named to the Division I all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Virginia's Grace Turner also made the first team.

The second team included Radford's Shelby Hernandez, Virginia Tech's Anabel Zier and UVa's Abby Tadder and Veresia Yon.

On the small-college side, the first team included Washington and Lee's Sydney Heifner and Southern Virginia's Courtney Pinkston.

The second team included SVU's Emma Steiger.

MEN'S SOCCER

Cavs recognized

UVa won four top honors in Division I all-state voting by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Leon Afonso was named player of the year, while Andreas Ueland was voted defensive player of the year. George Gelnovatch was named coach of the year. Reese Miller was named co-rookie of the year.

Ueland, Afonso and Miller were joined on the first team by UVa's Montz Kappelsberger, Danel Mangarov and Holden Brown.

The second team included UVa's Aidan O'Connor, Phil Horton, Kome Ubogu, Paul Wiese and Axel Ahlander and Virginia Tech's Danny Flores and Misei Yoshizawa.

On the small-college side, W&L's Tyler Smith was named the defensive player of the year.

Smith was joined on the first team by W&L's Jacob Kautzman, Charley Colby, Weyimi Agbeyegbe, Samuel Bass and Michael Kutsanzira.