In the region: No. 8 Virginia Tech wrestling edges No. 3 N.C. State

BLACKSBURG — The eighth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team knocked off No. 3 North Carolina State 17-16 on Friday night in a match that came down to the third tiebreaker.

The Hokies (8-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Tech beat State (5-1, 3-1) for the first time in four years.

State led 16-13 entering the final match of the night, which was at 125 pounds.

Eighth-ranked Sam Latona of Tech recorded a takedown and a two-point near fall of No. 4 Jakob Camacho in the final seconds to win 7-4, tying the team battle at 16.

Tech won the meet based on the third tiebreaker, which was the total points each team earned on the night. Tech wound up with 49 points to State's 48, with the two points Latona got from the near fall putting Tech on top.

This is the second straight season in which the Hokies upset the No. 3 team in the nation; Tech beat then-No. 3 Ohio State in November 2019.

Each team won five bouts Friday.

No. 8 Korbin Myers of Tech beat No. 13 Jarrett Trombley 13-5 at 133 pounds in the opening bout.

No. 11 Byrce Andonian of Tech defeated Ed Scott 9-5 at 149.