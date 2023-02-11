CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The eighth-ranked Virginia Tech wrestling team won eight of the 10 bouts to beat North Carolina 28-8 on Friday night.

The Hokies improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels fell to 6-8, 2-2.

Virginia Tech's Eddie Ventresca upset No. 17 Jack Wagner 7-2 at 125 pounds.

Techs Sam Latona, ranked seventh at 133, beat Jace Palmer 12-3.

No. 12 Lachlan McNeil of UNC beat 11th-ranked Tom Crook 12-3 at 141.

Eighth-ranked Caleb Henson of Tech beat Will Guida 4-0 at 149.

Third-ranked Austin O'Connor of UNC beat No. 5 Bryce Andonian 11-3 at 157.

Tech star Mekhi Lewis, ranked third at 174, pinned Michael Goldfeder.

Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), ranked seventh at 184, beat No. 11 Gavin Kane 6-0.

Andy Smith (Christiansburg) beat Cade Lautt 10-3 at 197.

Tech heavyweight Hunter Catka beat Brandon Whitman 6-2.

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Virginia Tech 9, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

Bre Peck and Molly Jacobson combined on a five-hit shutout to help the Hokies (5-0) beat Purdue Fort Wayne in a five-inning game Saturday.

Addy Greene belted two homers.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 UVa 17, Michigan 13

Payton Cormier scored five goals Saturday to lead the Cavaliers to a season-opening win in Charlottesville.

PRO HOCKEY

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

The host Ice Bears scored the final five goals of the night to beat the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday in Southern Professional Hockey League action.

Roanoke lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Jarrad Vroman of Roanoke (21-12-3) scored 14:42 into the first period to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead. But Razmus Waxin-Engback tied the game 59 seconds later.

Colton Fletcher of Knoxville (22-12-3) scored in the second period to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Waxin-Engback went coast to coast and scored a short-handed goal 1:17 into the third period to extend the lead to 3-1. Brett Ouderkirk and Dean Balsamo each scored a power-play goal.

Kristian Stead had 33 saves for the Ice Bears, who won their fourth straight game. Tom Aubrun had 28 saves for Roanoke.

Roanoke was 0 of 4 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs were set to visit Huntsville on Saturday night.