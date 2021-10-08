In the region: No. 9 Virginia Tech men beat No. 23 Louisville

BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz scored two goals in the second half to help the ninth-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team beat No. 23 Louisville 4-2 on Friday.

Labovitz scored on a header in the 48th minute to give Tech (7-1-3, 3-1-1 ACC) a 1-0 lead. He scored again in the 53rd minute to extend the lead to 2-0.

Bradley Sample of the Cardinals (7-4, 3-2) scored on a header in the 70th minute to cut the lead to 2-1, but Pol Monells scored in the 75th minute to extend the lead.

Tech's Kahlil Dover added a goal in the 81st minute for a 4-1 cushion. Aboubacar Camara of Louisville scored in the 89th minute.

Matt Zambetti had six saves for the Hokies, who extended their unbeaten streak to six matches.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

The Citadel 2, VMI 0

LEXINGTON — Jordyn Geller scored a goal in each half to give the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2 Southern Conference) a win over the Keydets (3-11, 0-4) on Friday.

No. 2 UVa 3, Boston College 0

NEWTON, Mass. — Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (11-1-1, 4-0-1 ACC) past the Eagles (6-6-1, 0-5) on Thursday night.