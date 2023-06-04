Former Northside and Virginia Tech standout Daniel Pereira of Major League Soccer's Austin FC franchise has been called up to the Venezuelan national team for two friendlies in the United States.

The midfielder moved with his parents from Venezuela to the Roanoke area in the summer of 2015, when he was entering his ninth-grade year at Northside.

“It’s an incredible honor to have the chance to represent my home country on the international stage for the first time,” Pereira told Austin FC's website. “This call-up is a dream come true in my career and I’m grateful to all my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me on my journey.”

He will join Venezuela for a June 15 friendly against Honduras at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., and for a June 18 friendly against Guatemala in Connecticut.

Pereira, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer draft.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Owusu picks Penn State

Ashley Owusu is heading back to the Big Ten.

Big Ten member Penn State announced that Owusu is transferring from Virginia Tech.

Owusu spent last season with the Hokies after transferring from Big Ten member Maryland.

Owusu was one of three Hokies who entered the transfer portal after last season, along with Charlise Dunn (who is transferring to Davidson) and Maddie Vejsicky (who is transferring to West Coast Conference member San Diego).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

VMI adds Andrews

VMI has announced a spring signing class of seven recruits.

The class includes Botetourt County's Walker Andrews of the postgraduate team at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts. The guard began his high school career at James River before graduating from Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg. He made the Virginia Independent Schools Division II all-state first team in 2022.

The rest of the class includes wing Corey Chesley of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland; guard Tyran Cook of Waukesha South High School in Wisconsin; wing Jaren Morton of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia; center Stephen Olowoniyi of The Webb School in Tennessee; forward Robert Peters of Nathan Hale High School in Wisconsin; and guard Maurice Wright of St. Paul High School in California.

They join fall signees AJ Clark of Menchville High School in Newport News and Koree Cotton of Miami Southridge High School.

VMI needed a large spring recruiting class because all five of last season's starters went into the transfer portal. Sean Conway is joining St. John's as a graduate transfer; VMI does not have a graduate school. The other four were freshmen last season — Asher Woods, who is transferring to Tulane; Rickey Bradley Jr., who is transferring to Georgia State; Tyler Houser, who is transferring to Delaware; and Tony Felder Jr., who is transferring to Stonehill.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's James honored

The Golf Coaches Association of America has named Virginia's Ben James the winner of the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.

James is the first Cavalier to win the award since Jimmy Flippen in 1992.

He also was named by the coaches to their All-America first team, becoming the first UVa freshman to earn that honor.

James had a school-record stroke average of 69.0 in his 40 rounds. He took sixth at the NCAA national championships. He won five tournaments.

TENNIS

Hokie, Cavs cited for academics

Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback (4.0 GPA) has been named a first-team Academic All-American.

UVa's Inaki Montes (3.54) made the second team.

On the women's side, UVa's Natasha Subhash (3.91) made the second team.