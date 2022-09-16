In the region: Radford hires women's tennis coach

Radford University announced Friday it has hired Bland County High School and Radford University graduate Grace Reed as its new women’s tennis coach.

Reed was known as Grace Sarver when she won three Group A state titles in singles and three more in doubles at Bland County. She was a two-time Timesland player of the year.

After playing for Milligan as a college freshman, she transferred to Radford and played for the Highlanders from 2013-16.

After concluding her Highlanders career, she became the girls tennis coach at Radford High School and steered that team to a state title.

She steered the men’s and women’s teams at Bluefield (West Virginia) State last season, guiding the men to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Reed succeeds Rob Bareford, who stepped down as the men’s and women’s coach in July to become the men’s tennis coach at Montana State.

Radford hired J.D. Shade as its new men’s tennis coach last month.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Pitt 4, Va. Tech 1

Landy Mertz, Katie Zailski, Mackenzie Evers and Sarah Schupansky scored to give the visiting Panthers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) a win Friday.

Emmalee McCarter of the Hokies (6-2-1, 0-1) scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute to tie the game at 1. But Pitt scored three goals in the next eight minutes, beginning with Zailski’s tiebreaking goal in the 41st minute.

Radford 2, Appalachian St. 2

Alexeis Kirnos and Lilly Short scored in the second half to enable the Highlanders (4-1-3) to tie the Mountaineers (1-3-4) on Thursday night in Boone, North Carolina.

Kirnos scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Short scored in the 63rd minute.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 13 W&L 4, Oglethorpe 0

Patrick Rooney scored twice to lead the host Generals (4-1) to a win over Oglethorpe (3-2-1) on Friday.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 21 BC 2, No. 9 UVa 1

Peyton Hale and Victoria Arra scored to give host Boston College (3-4, 1-0 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-1) on Friday.

Ferrum 2, Notre Dame (Md.) 1

Riley Hines scored twice to give the Panthers (3-1) a win over Notre Dame of Maryland (0-4) on Friday in Baltimore.