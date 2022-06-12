In the region: Rochard signs with USSSA Pride

The USSSA Pride of Women's Professional Fastpitch has announced the signing of former Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard.

The Pride, based in Viera, Florida, had chosen Rochard with the fourth overall pick in the WPF draft last month.

The Pride's team last year included former Bath County and James Madison standout Jailyn Ford and former JMU stars Odicci Alexander and Megan Good.

Rochard was 26-4 with a 1.89 ERA as a fifth-year senior this year, when she led the Hokies to the ACC regular-season title and an NCAA regional crown. She ranked fourth nationally with 328 strikeouts. She tied for ninth nationally in wins and tied for fifth nationally in saves (six). She earned first-team All-America honors for the second straight year.

She finished her Tech career ranked first in school history in winning percentage (.802) and second in strikeouts (1,120). She had 97 career wins.

The Pride will play its first game of the summer on Wednesday.

Rochard had also been chosen in the Athletes Unlimited draft earlier in May. But Rochard is not among the 42 players who will be a part of Athletes Unlimited when Athletes Unlimited begins its season Monday. Former Hokies and Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle is among the Athletes Unlimited players.

TRACK AND FIELD

Henderson takes 11th at NCAAs

Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson finished 11th in the women's discus Saturday on the final night of the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She had a throw of 175 feet, 10 inches.

UVa's Ashley Anumba was 15th in that event (171-5).

Jorinde Van Klinken of Arizona State won that title for the second straight year (203-11).

Florida won the team title with 74 points, giving the school a sweep of the men's and women's team crowns at the outdoor meet. The Texas women were second with 64 points. The Virginia Tech women tied for 17th place, with the UVa women tying for 41st.