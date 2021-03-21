 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In the region: Rochard strikes out 19 in Virginia Tech softball win
0 comments

In the region: Rochard strikes out 19 in Virginia Tech softball win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard struck out 19 batters for the second straight day, leading the 18th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Rochard (11-1) also pitched a one-hit shutout for the second straight day. She walked two batters Sunday.

Cameron Fagan had two hits and two RBIs for the Hokies (15-4, 10-4), who won their sixth straight ACC series.

The Panthers fell to 9-14, 4-9.

SOFTBALL

UVa 2, N.C. State 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cave Spring graduate Abby Weaver had an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (8-14, 4-12 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (13-8, 9-8).

BASEBALL

Clemson 4, No. 13 Virginia Tech 2

CLEMSON, S.C. — James Parker belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Tigers (8-9, 3-6 ACC) a win over the Hokies (10-8, 6-6).

No. 18 Pitt 6, UVa 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Gilbertson and Jordan McCrum combined on a five-hitter to lead the Panthers (11-4, 8-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-10, 2-9).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 9 UVa 14, No. 10 Duke 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charlie Campbell had 13 saves to lead the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-2 ACC) past the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0

RADFORD — Brianna Oliver and Katie Oliver scored to give the Highlanders (4-1-1, 3-1-1 Big South) a win over the Buccaneers (1-3-1, 1-3-1).

W&L 1, Va. Wesleyan 0

LEXINGTON — Grace Coombs made three saves, including a one-handed, diving save in the 89th minute, to lead the Generals (5-0, 4-0 ODAC) to a win over the Marlins (3-2, 3-2).

Sydney von Rosenberg scored for W&L.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 14 UVa 5, JMU 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels had a goal and two assists to lead the Cavaliers (5-9) past the Dukes (1-1).

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Tech 3, Syracuse 2

BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith had 19 kills to help the Hokies (6-7, 5-7 ACC) beat the Orange (5-7, 5-7) for the first time since 2016.

W&L 3, Roanoke 1

LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 14 kills to lead the Generals (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (2-2, 2-2).

WOMEN'S TENNIS

No. 15 UVa 5, No. 8 Ga. Tech 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (11-2, 7-1 ACC) beat the Yellow Jackets (12-8, 5-4) to give coach Sara O'Leary her 100th career win.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Ferrum 19, Randolph 6

FERRUM — Drew Fedorich scored five goals to lead the Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (0-6, 0-3) on Saturday night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert