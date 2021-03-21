In the region: Rochard strikes out 19 in Virginia Tech softball win

BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard struck out 19 batters for the second straight day, leading the 18th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Rochard (11-1) also pitched a one-hit shutout for the second straight day. She walked two batters Sunday.
Cameron Fagan had two hits and two RBIs for the Hokies (15-4, 10-4), who won their sixth straight ACC series.
The Panthers fell to 9-14, 4-9.
SOFTBALL
UVa 2, N.C. State 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cave Spring graduate Abby Weaver had an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (8-14, 4-12 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (13-8, 9-8).
BASEBALL
Clemson 4, No. 13 Virginia Tech 2
CLEMSON, S.C. — James Parker belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Tigers (8-9, 3-6 ACC) a win over the Hokies (10-8, 6-6).
No. 18 Pitt 6, UVa 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Gilbertson and Jordan McCrum combined on a five-hitter to lead the Panthers (11-4, 8-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-10, 2-9).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 9 UVa 14, No. 10 Duke 11
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charlie Campbell had 13 saves to lead the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-2 ACC) past the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0
RADFORD — Brianna Oliver and Katie Oliver scored to give the Highlanders (4-1-1, 3-1-1 Big South) a win over the Buccaneers (1-3-1, 1-3-1).
W&L 1, Va. Wesleyan 0
LEXINGTON — Grace Coombs made three saves, including a one-handed, diving save in the 89th minute, to lead the Generals (5-0, 4-0 ODAC) to a win over the Marlins (3-2, 3-2).
Sydney von Rosenberg scored for W&L.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 14 UVa 5, JMU 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels had a goal and two assists to lead the Cavaliers (5-9) past the Dukes (1-1).
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech 3, Syracuse 2
BLACKSBURG — Kaity Smith had 19 kills to help the Hokies (6-7, 5-7 ACC) beat the Orange (5-7, 5-7) for the first time since 2016.
W&L 3, Roanoke 1
LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 14 kills to lead the Generals (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (2-2, 2-2).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
No. 15 UVa 5, No. 8 Ga. Tech 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (11-2, 7-1 ACC) beat the Yellow Jackets (12-8, 5-4) to give coach Sara O'Leary her 100th career win.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Ferrum 19, Randolph 6
FERRUM — Drew Fedorich scored five goals to lead the Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (0-6, 0-3) on Saturday night.