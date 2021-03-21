In the region: Rochard strikes out 19 in Virginia Tech softball win

BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard struck out 19 batters for the second straight day, leading the 18th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Rochard (11-1) also pitched a one-hit shutout for the second straight day. She walked two batters Sunday.

Cameron Fagan had two hits and two RBIs for the Hokies (15-4, 10-4), who won their sixth straight ACC series.

The Panthers fell to 9-14, 4-9.

SOFTBALL

UVa 2, N.C. State 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cave Spring graduate Abby Weaver had an RBI single to help the Cavaliers (8-14, 4-12 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (13-8, 9-8).

BASEBALL

Clemson 4, No. 13 Virginia Tech 2

CLEMSON, S.C. — James Parker belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Tigers (8-9, 3-6 ACC) a win over the Hokies (10-8, 6-6).

No. 18 Pitt 6, UVa 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Gilbertson and Jordan McCrum combined on a five-hitter to lead the Panthers (11-4, 8-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-10, 2-9).