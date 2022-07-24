In the region: Royals sign Virginia Tech's Cross

The Kansas City Royals held a news conference Saturday to announce the signing of Virginia Tech center fielder Gavin Cross.

The Royals chose Cross with the ninth overall pick in last week's Major League Baseball amateur draft, making Cross the highest pick in Tech baseball history.

“It’s been really surreal,” Cross said at the news conference in Kansas City, according to mlb.com. “As a kid, you always want to play in the major leagues and play in college and to be here, … it’s a dream come true.”

Cross hit .328 with 14 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 70 runs and 12 stolen bases as a junior this year. He shined for the USA Baseball collegiate national team last summer.

MLB.com reported that he signed for a bonus of $5,202,900, which was the full slot value designated by Major League Baseball for the No. 9 pick.

Royals scout Tim Bittner said Cross caught his eye in Virginia Tech's 2021 series sweep of Wake Forest.

"He just announced his presence that weekend,” Bittner said, according to mlb.com. “He kept it rolling all the way through the summer with Team USA, and it was pretty evident over that summer that he was going to be a guy that we really needed to bear down on.”

Royals scouting director Danny Ontiveros met with Cross after a practice at Tech last fall.

“We talked about family, we talked about baseball, we talked about school," Ontiveros said, according to mlb.com. "I had a drive from Blacksburg, Virginia, all the way to Raleigh, North Carolina, that night. … It was a three-hour drive and it felt like it went by in 10 minutes because my mind was running the whole time, wondering, ‘Is he going to get to pick nine? He’s somebody I’d love to have.’”

BASEBALL

Reds sign Tech's Hunter

The Cincinnati Reds have signed Virginia Tech catcher Cade Hunter, according to a tweet from reporter Jim Callis of mlb.com Saturday.

Cincinnati chose Hunter in the fifth round last week with the 153rd overall pick in the draft. Callis reported that Cross signed for a bonus of $364,600, which was the full slot value for the 153rd pick.

Hunter hit .330 with 14 doubles, 17 homers, 66 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 46 runs as a junior this year.

GOLF

Craft wins RVGHOF Senior tourney

Darrell Craft of The Waterfront Country Club won the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame's Senior tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday at Ashley Plantation Golf Club and The Waterfront Country Club.

Craft had a two-day total of 1-over 144. Tim Moore of Blue Hills Golf Club and Chris Gibson of the Waterfront tied for second at 4-over 147.

The Waterfront won the team battle in the senior tournament at 11-over 440. Blue Hills was second at 19-over 448.

Van McCarter of Blue Hills won the Super Senior division with a 3-under 140. Jeff Lynch of Roanoke Country Club was second at 8-over 151.

Blue Hills won the team title in that division with a 12-over 441. Roanoke Country Club was second at 37-over 466.

Nate Faulkner of Roanoke Country Club won the Junior tournament with a 2-over 145. His brother Jack was second at 4-over 147.

Roanoke Country Club won the team crown in that division with a 7-over 436. Hanging Rock Golf Club was second at 47-over 476.