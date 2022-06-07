In the region: Schedule set for Blacksburg Super Regional

The Virginia Tech and Oklahoma baseball teams will square off at 3 p.m. Friday in Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field.

The schedules for the eight Super Regionals were announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Game 1 of the Blacksburg Super Regional will air on ESPN2.

Game 2 of the Blacksburg Super Regional will be held at noon Saturday and will be televised by ESPNU.

A third game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at a time yet to be determined.

Virginia Tech (44-12) beat Columbia to win the Blacksburg Regional on Sunday night. The Hokies are in the Super Regionals for the first time.

Oklahoma (40-21) rallied to beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 5-4 on Monday night to win the Gainesville Regional. The Sooners had beaten Florida 7-2 in Game 1 of the regional finals Sunday night, forcing Monday's decisive Game 2 of the finals.

The Sooners trailed Florida 3-1 on Monday before scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to grab a 5-3 lead. The game had been interrupted in the seventh inning by a weather delay of more than five outs.

The Sooners are in a Super Regional for the first time since 2013, when they beat the Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional final.

Virginia Tech last played the Sooners in a 2018 game in South Carolina, winning 14-6.

Oklahoma is one of five teams that made this year's Super Regionals despite not being one of the top 16 overall seeds and despite not being home for its regional.

The other Super Regional matchups will be Notre Dame at No. 1 overall seed Tennessee; No. 9 overall seed Texas at No. 8 overall seed East Carolina; No. 12 overall seed Louisville at No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M; UConn at No. 2 overall seed Stanford; Arkansas at No. 10 overall seed North Carolina; Mississippi at No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi; and No. 14 overall seed Auburn at No. 3 overall seed Oregon State.

North Carolina beat VCU 7-3 on Monday night to win the Chapel Hill Regional. UNC scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

One ex-Hokie, two ex-Cavs on HOF ballot

Former Virginia Tech star Corey Moore and former UVa stars Heath Miller and Herman Moore are on this year's ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS ranks and 96 players and 33 coaches from the rest of college football.

Corey Moore was a two-time first-team All-American and a two-time Big East defensive player of the year. The defensive end won the Lombardi and Nagurski awards in the 1999 season, when he helped the Hokies reach the BCS national championship game.

Miller won the 2004 Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football. He was a third-team All-American in 2003 and a first-team All-American in 2004. He had 144 catches for 1,703 yards and 20 touchdowns in his UVa career.

Herman Moore was a first-team All-American receiver in 1990, when he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He had 114 catches for 2,504 yards and 27 touchdown catches in his UVa career.

The ballot also includes former Virginia Union star William Dillon, former Hampden-Sydney standout Ed Kelley, former UVa-Wise coach Bill Ramseyer, former Hampton coach Gideon Smith and former Emory & Henry coach Lou Wacker.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

VMI signs recruit

VMI announced the signing of guard Tony Felder Jr. of Malden Catholic High School in Massachusetts.

Felder led his school to a state title this year, scoring 40 points in the state championship game.

He averaged 23.0 points, 9.4 assists and 3.2 steals at Malden Catholic. He broke the school's career assists record and finished second on the school's career points list.