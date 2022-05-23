In the region: Schedule set for Virginia Tech's Super Regional

The NCAA Super Regional softball series between Virginia Tech and visiting Florida will begin Friday.

Game 1 between No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech (45-8) and No. 14 overall seed Florida (46-16) will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Tech Softball Park. ESPN2 will air the game.

Game 2 will be held at noon Saturday. ESPN will televise that game.

If a third game in the best-of-three series is necessary, it will be held Sunday at a time yet to be determined.

The winner of the Super Regional series will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The other Super Regional matchups are No. 16 overall seed Central Florida at No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma; No. 9 overall seed Northwestern at No. 8 overall seed Arizona State; No. 12 overall seed Duke at No. 5 overall seed UCLA; Texas at No. 4 overall seed Arkansas; Oregon State at Stanford; No. 10 overall seed Clemson at No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State; and Arizona at Mississippi State.

FOOTBALL

Gill returning to VMI

VMI offensive tackle Marshall Gill, who had entered the transfer portal in November after the Keydets' season ended, tweeted Sunday that he will be returning to the Keydets for his extra year of eligibility.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so Gill will be putting off graduation so he can play for VMI in the fall.

This is a change for Gill, who had tweeted in March that he would be joining New Mexico State as a graduate transfer.

Gill started for VMI the past four seasons, earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a junior.

TRACK AND FIELD

Generals earn NCAA bids

Washington and Lee's Joe O'Connor and Katelyn Gamble have qualified for the NCAA Division III championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday in Ohio.

O'Connor is tied for the second-best mark in the 20-man field for the pole vault with his ODAC- and school-record vault of 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches. He took second at the NCAA indoor meet this year.

Gamble will run in the women's 100 meters. She owns the school record with a time of 11.97 seconds.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa advances at NCAAs

Virginia concluded Sunday's third round of the NCAA national championships in a tie for 13th place with a three-day total of 37-over 901, making the cut for Monday's final round of stroke play.

The top 15 teams and the top nine golfers not on those 15 teams advanced to Monday’s final round of stroke play.

Monday's round was not over at press time. Monday's round determined the NCAA individual champ, as well as the eight teams that will advance to Tuesday's match play.

ETC.

Athletes honored for academics

Roanoke College lacrosse player and Salem High School graduate Lilly Blair (4.0 GPA) has been named to the Division III women's academic all-district at-large team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

W&L swimmer Claudia Barnett (3.81) and W&L golfer Megan Kanaby (3.84) also made the team.

UVa tennis player Natasha Subhash (3.93) made the team on the Division I women's side.

On the Division III men's side, W&L lacrosse player Harris Hubbard (3.91) and W&L wrestler Riley Parker (3.80) earned the honor.