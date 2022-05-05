In the region: Sheppard makes Aces roster

Former Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard has made the season-opening roster of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces will open the regular season at Phoenix at 10 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on NBA TV. The last Hokie to play in a WNBA regular-season game was Kerri Gardin in 2011.

Sheppard, who was chosen in the second round of the WNBA draft, was one of only two rookies to make the Aces' 11-woman, season-opening roster. First-round pick Kierstan Bell was the other.

The Aces waived Mya Holllingshed, who was their other first-round pick in last month's draft; Khayla Pointer, who was the team's other second-round pick; and third-round pick Faustine Aifuwa.

EQUESTRIAN

Paxton finishes 2nd

Hollins senior and Rockbridge County graduate Lexie Paxton finished second in Intermediate Equitation Over Fences at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association National Championship on Thursday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Molly McLaughlin of USC Aiken won with a judges' score of 86. Paxton was second with an 84, giving her the individual national reserve champion title in that class.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Jacksonville 13, VMI 5

Jackson Intrieri and Jacob Greiner each scored three goals to help the top-seeded and 11th-ranked Dolphins (14-2) beat the Keydets (4-11) in a Southern Conference semifinal Thursday in High Point, North Carolina.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

Douglass wins Honda award

Virginia junior Kate Douglass was named the Honda Sport Award winner for women's swimming and diving on Thursday in a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 colleges.

She and the other 11 sport winners this school year will be the finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year award (the Honda Cup), which will be presented next month.

Douglass won three individual titles and was part of four winning relays at the NCAA championships this year, helping UVa win the women's team title. She broke the American records in all three of her individual wins.

She is the fifth UVa athlete to ever win a Honda sport award and the first since tennis star Danielle Collins in 2016.

TRACK AND FIELD

Clark qualifies

Ferrum freshman Jaden Clark qualified for next month's USA under-20 national championships in Oregon with his time of 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters Thursday at the Liberty University Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg.

Clark achieved that time in the prelims. He took seventh in the final with a time of 10.61.

Also at Thursday's meet, Virginia Tech's Kennedy Harrison won the 400 meters in a facility-record time of 45.87 seconds. Other Tech winners were Antonio Lopez Segura in the 1,500; Eldon Phillips in the 800; Leigha Torino in the women's 800; and Layla Anderson in the women's 200.

BASEBALL

No. 14 UVa 12, VCU 6

Alex Tappen had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (34-12) past the Rams (25-18) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

Casey Saucke added three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs.

FOOTBALL

Bears promote King

The Chicago Bears have promoted former Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech standout Jeff King to co-director of player personnel.

The former NFL tight end has worked for the Bears since 2015. He was promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019 and moved up to director of pro scouting in 2020.