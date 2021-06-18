In the region: Spicer, Bolling win VSGA titles

NELLYSFORD — Jessica Spicer, who concluded her Virginia Tech golf career last month, won the 44th VSGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.
The three-day tournament concluded Thursday.
Dot Bolling of Salem won the fourth VSGA Super Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship for the third time, while Natalie Easterly of Charlottesville won the 24th VSGA Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship for the third time. Both of those tournaments were two-day events.
Spicer had a total of 1-over 217, including an even-par 72 in the final round. Virginia Tech’s Alyssa Montgomery, High Point’s Danielle Suh and James Madison signee Tatum Walsh tied for second at 219.
Bolling won her 13th VSGA title, including her fifth in the super senior division. She shot an 11-over 155. Fran Hensley of Ridgeway was second at 159.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech to play at Navy
Virginia Tech announced that it will visit Navy on Nov. 12 as part of the eighth annual Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Richmond will face Utah State at 6 p.m. in the first game of the doubleheader, with the Hokies playing Navy at 8:30 p.m. Both games will air on CBS Sports Network.
Navy went 15-3 overall last season, when it won the Patriot League regular-season title. Four starters are set to return.
It will be the teams’ first meeting since December 2008, when Tech beat Navy in the BB&T Classic in Washington.
Richmond will face a Utah State team that is now steered by former UMBC coach and ex-Tech assistant Ryan Odom.
Tech hires fundraiser
Virginia Tech has hired John Dooley as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.
Dooley was the chief executive officer of the Virginia Tech Foundation for nine years before retiring last year.
Dooley will help the Tech athletic department with its $400 million “Reach for Excellence” fundraising campaign, including helping Tech raise the $75 million it needs to renovate Cassell Coliseum. He will also assist with the planned renovations.
He will also work with Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young and Young’s staff on developing top-level boosters for Young’s program.
Dooley will also help reach out to donors for the overall “Reach for Excellence” campaign.