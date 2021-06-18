In the region: Spicer, Bolling win VSGA titles

Navy went 15-3 overall last season, when it won the Patriot League regular-season title. Four starters are set to return.

It will be the teams’ first meeting since December 2008, when Tech beat Navy in the BB&T Classic in Washington.

Richmond will face a Utah State team that is now steered by former UMBC coach and ex-Tech assistant Ryan Odom.

Tech hires fundraiser

Virginia Tech has hired John Dooley as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.

Dooley was the chief executive officer of the Virginia Tech Foundation for nine years before retiring last year.

Dooley will help the Tech athletic department with its $400 million “Reach for Excellence” fundraising campaign, including helping Tech raise the $75 million it needs to renovate Cassell Coliseum. He will also assist with the planned renovations.

He will also work with Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young and Young’s staff on developing top-level boosters for Young’s program.

Dooley will also help reach out to donors for the overall “Reach for Excellence” campaign.