CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meaghan Tyrrell scored two key goals to lead second-ranked and second-seeded Syracuse to a 14-12 win over seventh-seeded Virginia Tech in an ACC women’s lacrosse quarterfinal Wednesday.

Blair Guy had five goals for the Hokies (10-9).

Guy scored to cut the Syracuse lead to 12-11 with 6:27 to go. But Tyrell scored back-to-back goals to give the Orange (16-1) a 15-11 lead with 5:15 to go.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Notre Dame 15, UVa 13

Kasey Choma scored the go-ahead goal with 4:48 left to lead the fifth-seeded and seventh-ranked Fighting Irish (13-4) to an ACC quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded and 11th-ranked Cavaliers (11-6) on Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Choma’s goal gave Notre Dame a 14-13 lead.

Radford 18, Longwood 11

Margaret Gleason scored five goals to lead the host Highlanders (5-11, 2-6 Big South) past the Lancers (4-11, 2-6) on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa team, Tech duo get NCAA bids

Virginia received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Wednesday, while Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum and Becca DiNunzio received individual bids.

UVa will be the No. 5 seed in a 12-team regional that will be held May 8-10 in Westfield, Indiana.

Ketchum and DiNunzio will compete in a regional in Raleigh, N.C.

MEN’S TENNIS

W&L 5, Randolph-Macon 0

Evan Brady and Eli Hirshberg won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 25th-ranked Generals (15-5) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (7-7) on Wednesday in Lexington.

BASEBALL

Ferrum 6, Mary Baldwin 5

Enrique Diaz belted a solo homer in the top of the ninth to help the Panthers (15-21) beat the Squirrels (4-30) on Wednesday in Staunton.

Diaz’s homer gave Ferrum a 5-4 lead. Bailey Hodges had an RBI single to extend the lead.

Virginia Tech 7, JMU 5

The Hokies (24-14) scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past the Dukes (23-17) on Tuesday night in Blacksburg.

The final four runs came on a bases-loaded balk, a pair of bases-loaded walks and Clay Grady’s RBI single.

No. 13 UVa 7, Liberty 4

The Cavaliers (33-9) scored the final seven runs to rally past the Flames (19-21) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and three RBIs for UVa.

VMI 16, Norfolk State 1

Cole Garrett and Jed Barrett each homered twice to lead the Keydets (22-19) to a seven-inning win over the Spartans (8-30) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke sweeps Bridgewater

The host Maroons (20-10, 13-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Eagles on Wednesday, winning the first game 5-1 and taking the second game 6-2.

Jada Karnes pitched a five-hitter to win Game 1. Adriana Rivera and Kate Houle each had two hits and one RBI in Game 2.

Radford splits with ETSU

The Highlanders (14-30) split a doubleheader with the Buccaneers (13-31) on Tuesday night in Johnson City, Tenn., losing the first game 4-3 in nine innings but winning the nightcap 2-1.

Abby Wilson had an RBI double for Radford in Game 2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 3 UVa 20, Lafayette 11

Petey LaSalla broke the NCAA Division I record for career faceoff attempts as the Cavaliers (10-3) beat Lafayette (6-9) on Tuesday night in Easton, Penn.

He has now taken part in 1,669 faceoffs.