In the region: Technical error put ACC Network on Comcast

Sorry, Comcast cable customers. That was merely an accidental look at the ACC Network that you got last weekend.
Comcast (Xfinity) cable has still not struck a deal to carry the ACC Network, which debuted in 2019.
The ESPN-owned channel did air on Comcast cable over the weekend, but a Comcast spokesman said Monday that was only because of an ESPN technical error. The ACC Network was incorrectly put on Comcast Ch. 1322, which is normally for SEC Network overflow games.
The error was corrected Monday, when the ACC Network disappeared from Ch. 1322.
The switching error affected all distributors of the ACC Network, not just Comcast. The error happened during ESPN's efforts to keep its channels on the air during Hurricane Henri.
Comcast remains in negotiations with Disney for a new overall deal to carry all Disney-owned channels, such as the ACC Network, ABC and ESPN.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said last month that he was hopeful that Comcast would add the ACC Network before the upcoming college football season.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Radford to visit WVU
Radford revealed its full nonconference schedule Monday.
The Highlanders will visit West Virginia, where Radford rookie head coach Darris Nichols was a college standout, on Dec. 4.
The schedule also features games at James Madison (Dec. 11), George Washington (Dec. 13), Davidson (Dec. 18), Akron (Dec. 20) and Maryland-Baltimore County (Dec. 29), as well as previously reported games at Virginia (Nov. 12) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 15).
Radford will play two games in an event at Furman, facing the host school on Nov. 19 and Navy the following day.
The Highlanders will open the season with a Nov. 9 home game against NCAA Division III member Emory & Henry.
The other nonleague home foes are William and Mary (Nov. 24), Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 28), NAIA member Kentucky Christian (Nov. 30) and Division III member Averett (Jan. 1).
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI hires coach
VMI has hired VMI graduate Eddie Williams for the new position of head women's track and field coach.
Darrin Webb remains the director of track and field and cross country, as well as the men's track and field coach.
Williams retired as the indoor and outdoor track and field coach at his high school alma mater, Bethel High in Hampton, in 2016 after guiding Bethel to 11 state girls team titles and three state boys team titles in 24 years. He was named the national outdoor track coach of the year in 2006.