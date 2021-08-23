In the region: Technical error put ACC Network on Comcast

Sorry, Comcast cable customers. That was merely an accidental look at the ACC Network that you got last weekend.

Comcast (Xfinity) cable has still not struck a deal to carry the ACC Network, which debuted in 2019.

The ESPN-owned channel did air on Comcast cable over the weekend, but a Comcast spokesman said Monday that was only because of an ESPN technical error. The ACC Network was incorrectly put on Comcast Ch. 1322, which is normally for SEC Network overflow games.

The error was corrected Monday, when the ACC Network disappeared from Ch. 1322.

The switching error affected all distributors of the ACC Network, not just Comcast. The error happened during ESPN's efforts to keep its channels on the air during Hurricane Henri.

Comcast remains in negotiations with Disney for a new overall deal to carry all Disney-owned channels, such as the ACC Network, ABC and ESPN.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said last month that he was hopeful that Comcast would add the ACC Network before the upcoming college football season.

— Mark Berman

