In the region: Tech's Patterson takes bronze at NCAAs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Virginia Tech's Jacory Patterson finished third in the men's 400 meters Saturday on the final day of the NCAA indoor track and field championships.
Patterson, who earned first-team All-America honors, had a school-record time of 45.14 seconds.
Virginia's Owayne Owens finished sixth in the men's triple jump (54 2 3/4), earning first-team All-America honors.
Tech's Bashir Mosavel-Lo finished eighth in the men's 400 (1:51.83), reaping first-team All-America honors.
Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was ninth in the 3,000, with teammates Ben Nibbelink 14th and Ben Fleming (Blacksburg) 16th. The trio earned second-team All-America honors.
Oregon won the men's team crown, with Tech finishing 16th.
On the women's side, Tech's Lindsey Butler took fourth in the 800 (2:02.15) to earn first-team All-America honors.
Tech's Rachel Baxter took fourth in the pole vault (14-3 1/2) to earn first-team All-America honors at the indoor meet for the second straight year.
UVa's Halle Hazzard was eighth in the 60 meters (7.27 seconds), also earning first-team All-America honors.
The Tech women's distance medley relay team of Grace Boone (Pulaski County), Cate Stone, Maxana Grubb and Hannah Ballowe was ninth, earning second-team All-America honors.
UVa's Jada Seaman was 12th in the women's long jump, earning second-team All-America honors.
Arkansas won the women's team title, with Tech 14th.
BASEBALL
No. 18 Va. Tech 5, FSU 0
BLACKSBURG — Chris Gerard combined with relievers Graham Firoved and Matthew Siverling on a three-hit shutout as the Hokies (9-4, 5-3 ACC) beat Florida State (5-6, 3-5).
Gerard threw seven innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He recorded eight strikeouts, including his 100th career strikeout as a Hokie.
Tanner Schobel drove in a pair of runs and Jack Hurley hit a solo homer for Tech.
No. 25 Notre Dame 12, UVa 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The No. Fighting Irish (6-2, 6-2 ACC) sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run fifth inning en route to a win over the Cavaliers (7-7, 2-6).
VMI 17, JMU 7
LEXINGTON — The Keydets (3-7) pounded out a season-high 17 hits in trouncing the Dukes (2-6).
VMI's Trey Morgan belted two home runs. Will Knight smacked a three-run homer. Zac Morris had four hits, including a solo shot.
Radford sweeps High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Highlanders (7-7, 3-3 Big South) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (5-7, 3-3), winning the first game 9-5 and the nightcap 4-2.
Sean Cheely had three hits and two RBIs for Radford in Game 1.
No. 11 Randolph-Macon sweeps W&L
ASHLAND — The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 2-0 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Generals (1-3, 1-3) by the scores of 16-3 and 7-6.
In the nightcap, the Generals led 6-2 entering the seventh. But the Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win, with Brooks Mazey capping the outburst with a walk-off, RBI single.
Roanoke splits twin bill
The Maroons (5-4, 1-1 ODAC) split a doubleheader with visiting Lynchburg (7-7, 1-1), losing the first game 13-3 and winning the second game 2-1.
In the nightcap, Roanoke's Will Merriken hit an RBI double in the sixth to tie the game. Cale Agee hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give Roanoke the lead.
Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry) hit a two-run homer for the Maroons in the opener.
Ferrum splits doubleheader
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — The Panthers (2-6, 1-1 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Hampden-Sydney (4-4, 2-2), taking the opener 5-2 and falling in the nightcap 7-5.
Ferrum's Ozzie Torres had three hits and an RBI in the first game and drove in a pair of runs in Game 2.
SOFTBALL
No. 16 Va. Tech splits twin bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hokies (9-3, 6-3 ACC) split a doubleheader with North Carolina State (12-5, 8-5), falling 8-0 in the opener and taking the nightcap 12-2.
Tech's Kelsey Bennett had an RBI single and a solo homer in Game 2. Keely Rochard picked up her seventh win, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking eight.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 1 UNC 22, No. 14 Va. Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — Jamie Ortega scored five goals as the Tar Heels (7-0, 3-0 ACC) squashed the Hokies (2-3, 0-3) to improve to 30-0 in the series.
No. 10 BC 20, No. 8 UVa 11
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Charlotte North netted seven goals to lead Boston College (4-1, 1-1 ACC) past the Cavaliers (5-1, 2-1).
No. 4 W&L 16, Christopher Newport 12
NEWPORT NEWS — Allie Schwab scored five goals as the Generals (2-0) came from behind to beat the Captains (2-2).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Roanoke 12, Bridgewater 11
BRIDGEWATER — Luca Docking scored with 11 seconds left to give the Maroons (2-1, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Eagles (0-1, 0-1).
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 Clemson 1, No. 21 Va. Tech 0, 2 OT
BLACKSBURG — Justin Malou scored in the 107th minute to give the Tigers (10-2-1, 2-0 ACC) a win over the Hokies (4-4-2, 0-2).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
No. 14 UVa 7, Va. Tech 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (9-2, 5-1 ACC) swept the Hokies (3-9, 0-6) in their first match at the new Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort.
WOMEN'S GOLF
No. 9 W&L triumphs
LYNCHBURG — The Generals won their second tournament of the week, capturing the team title at the Browngolf Intercollegiate at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
W&L's Megan Kanaby took second in the individual battle.