In the region: Tech's Patterson takes bronze at NCAAs

Radford sweeps High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Highlanders (7-7, 3-3 Big South) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (5-7, 3-3), winning the first game 9-5 and the nightcap 4-2.

Sean Cheely had three hits and two RBIs for Radford in Game 1.

No. 11 Randolph-Macon sweeps W&L

ASHLAND — The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 2-0 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Generals (1-3, 1-3) by the scores of 16-3 and 7-6.

In the nightcap, the Generals led 6-2 entering the seventh. But the Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win, with Brooks Mazey capping the outburst with a walk-off, RBI single.

Roanoke splits twin bill

The Maroons (5-4, 1-1 ODAC) split a doubleheader with visiting Lynchburg (7-7, 1-1), losing the first game 13-3 and winning the second game 2-1.

In the nightcap, Roanoke's Will Merriken hit an RBI double in the sixth to tie the game. Cale Agee hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give Roanoke the lead.

Carter Plunkett (Patrick Henry) hit a two-run homer for the Maroons in the opener.