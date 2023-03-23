Virginia Tech diver Noah Zawadzki was chosen as an All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) after the 2020 NCAA championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fifth-year senior earned All-America honors in the pool Thursday.

Zawadzki secured honorable mention All-America honors by placing 11th overall in 1-meter diving at the NCAA championships in Minneapolis.

He finished third in the consolation final with 373.5 points over his six dives.

Zawadzki was one of 11 Tech swimmers and divers to be awarded CSCAA All-America honors in 2020.

He became the first Tech diver to earn All-America honors in the 1-meter event since Ben Schiesl in 2018.

Teammate Jacob Fisher placed 48th in Thursday morning’s preliminary round with a score of 282.75.

Tech’s Youssef Ramadan advanced to the 50 freestyle championship final with a time of 18.87 seconds in the preliminary round. Virginia’s Matt Brownstead locked his spot in the consolation final with a time of 19.03 seconds.

UVa’s August Lamb and Jack Aikins placed 34th and 41st, respectively, in the preliminary round.

Tech’s Carles Coll Marti advanced to the consolation final of the 200 IM with a mark of 1:41.64 in the preliminary round. Virginia’s Noah Nichols (1:44.48) and Tim Connery (1:46.36) placed 41st and 52nd, respectively.

A trio of Virginia Tech swimmers competed in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries. Luis Dominguez placed 27th with a mark of 4:16.26, Nico Garcia Saiz was 35th at 4:18.75, and Keith Myburgh finished 41st at 4:21.75.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Radford 16, Delaware St. 11

Margaret Gleason and Mady Cheney scored four goals apiece as the Highlanders (2-5) pulled away in the second half to defeat the Hornets (2-7).

SOFTBALL

Randolph-Macon sweeps SVU

Gracie Ellis and Kayla Davis each had three hits in the opener, Rilee Baughan hit a two-run homer in the second game, and the Yellow Jackets (10-4) completed a home sweep over the Knights (12-6), winning 5-0 and 6-0.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 CNU 16, No. 8 W&L 11

Alex Brendes and Brett Jackson scored five goals apiece to lead Christopher Newport (9-0) to a Wednesday night road win against Washington and Lee (6-2).

Joey Allen and Hudson Pokorny each scored three goals for W&L (6-2).

BASEBALL

Guilford 11, Ferrum 7

Isaiah Hairston homered, Chase Wade had four hits and three RBIs, and the Quakers (10-9-1) claimed a road win over the Panthers (5-13) on Wednesday night.

Benjamin Thomas and Elijah Byrd drove in two runs apiece for Ferrum.