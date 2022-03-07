In the region: Three Hokies win ACC wrestling titles

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Three Virginia Tech wrestlers won titles at the ACC championships Sunday night.

Mekhi Lewis was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. The third-seeded Lewis went 3-0 to win the title at 174 pounds, including a 3-2 semifinal victory over second-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State and a 4-2 victory over top-seeded Clay Lautt of North Carolina in the final. It was Lewis' second ACC title.

Top seed Korbin Myers beat Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh 4-2 to win the crown at 133 for the second straight year.

Top-seeded heavyweight Nathan Traxler, a Stanford graduate transfer, beat Tyrie Houghton of State 9-6 for his first ACC title.

State's Jakob Camacho beat top seed Sam Latona of Tech 3-1 in the final at 125, while State's Tariq Wilson defeated Tech's Bryce Andonian 10-4 in the final at 149.

Pitt's Jake Wentzel beat Virginia's Justin McCoy 7-0 in the final at 165.

N.C. State won the team title for the fourth straight year, collecting 98.5 points to runner-up Virginia Tech's 76. UVa was fifth out of the six teams.

In addition to Tech's three champs and two runners-up, three other Hokies earned automatic bids to the NCAA championships — Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), who pinned Pitt's Gregg Harvey to win the third-place match at 184 pounds; Collin Gerardi, who took fourth at 141; and Connor Brady, who took fourth at 157.

In addition to McCoy, seven other Cavaliers earned automatic NCAA bids — Patrick McCormick, who took third at 125; Brian Courtney, who took fifth at 133; Dylan Cedeno, who beat Gerardi 7-5 to win the third-place match at 141; Jake Keating, who defeated Brady 6-1 to win the third-place match at 157; Michael Battista, who took fifth at 184; Jay Aiello, who took third at 197; and Quinn Miller, who took third at heavyweight.

BASEBALL

Radford 10, Holy Cross 5

RADFORD — David Bryant had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders (5-7) past Holy Cross (1-11) on Monday.

Ty Dooley had four hits and one RBI for Radford.

Roanoke 10, Case Western Reserve 9

Jonny Wall belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the host Maroons (5-4) a win over Case Western Reserve (3-3) on Monday.

Jacob Bonzon had three hits and two RBIs for the Maroons.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke 8, Marian 0

LEESBURG, Fla. — Lilly Burns had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Maroons (9-0) to a win over Marian (1-3) on Monday.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two.