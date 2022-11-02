In the region: Vick, Jones part of ACC football honors class

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and ex-Virginia running back Thomas Jones are part of this year’s ACC football honors class, which was announced Wednesday.

The class will be honored at the ACC title game on Dec. 3, as well as in a Dec. 2 ceremony that will air on the ACC Network on Dec. 9.

Vick helped the Hokies go unbeaten in the 1999 regular season and make the BCS national title game. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Jones, who is now an actor, ran for 3,998 yards in his UVa career. The former All-American played in the NFL for 12 years.

The class includes one former star from each current ACC school.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 1: Daniel Starr scored in the 55th minute to give the 12th-seeded Hokies (3-13-1) a win over the fifth-seeded and 11th-ranked Cardinals (9-5-3) in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday in Louisville, Ky.

Ethan Ballek scored in the 30th minute for Tech, but Bradley Sample tied the game in the 37th minute.

Ben Martino had seven saves for Tech, which will visit fourth-seeded Wake Forest in a quarterfinal Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Roanoke 3, Va. Wesleyan 1: Rylee Mayer had 11 kills to lead the eighth-seeded Maroons (13-12) to a 25-23, 7-25, 25-19, 25-18 win over the top-seeded Marlins (20-8) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday.

W&L 3, Lynchburg 0: Sydney Heifner had 11 kills to lead the third-seeded Generals (19-10) to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 win over the sixth-seeded Hornets (15-12) in an ODAC quarterfinal Wednesday in Lexington.

Virginia Tech 3, Wake Forest 0: Cera Powell had 17 kills to lead the Hokies (10-14, 3-10 ACC) to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Demon Deacons (13-11, 5-8) on Wednesday in Blacksburg.

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa 3, Wake Forest 2, OT: Adele Iacobucci scored 1:27 into overtime to give the third-seeded and fifth-ranked Cavaliers (13-6) an ACC semifinal win over the second-seeded and eighth-ranked Demon Deacons (15-5) on Wednesday in Durham, N.C.

UVa’s Taryn Tkachuk scored with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 2.

UVa will face top-seeded and top-ranked North Carolina (16-0) in the final Friday.

Roanoke 2, Bridgewater 1: Saige Bullock scored two goals to lead the fourth-seeded Maroons (12-6) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Eagles (6-10) on Tuesday night in Salem.

Roanoke will visit top-seeded and 16th-ranked W&L in a semifinal Thursday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

W&L 2, Roanoke 0: Sarah Zimmerman and Cameron Grainger scored to give the 18th-ranked and second-seeded Generals (14-0-5) an ODAC quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Maroons (9-10) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Sydney Smith had eight saves for W&L, which broke the school mark for the longest unbeaten streak to start a season.

W&L will host third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in a semifinal Friday.

Cavs, Hokie honored

UVa’s Lia Godfrey (six goals, four assists) has been named to the All-ACC first team.

UVa’s Haley Hopkins (11 goals, four assists) made the second team.

Virginia Tech’s Taylor Price (eight goals, three assists) made the third team, as did UVa’s Maggie Cagle (three goals, nine assists) and Alexa Spaanstra (seven goals, five assists).

Price and Cagle were joined on the all-freshman team by UVa’s Jill Flammia (three goals).