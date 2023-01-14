In the region: Virginia Tech adds transfer running back

Running back Bhayshul Tuten tweeted Friday night that he has decided to transfer from North Carolina A&T to Virginia Tech.

Tuten, who has two years of eligibility left, had tweeted on Dec. 14 that he was entering the transfer portal.

He then received offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Georgia, Missouri, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Florida, according to his tweets.

He tweeted on Dec. 24 that he had picked Boston College. But he has now flipped to the Hokies.

"Change of plans!" he tweeted Friday night.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns on 208 carries as a sophomore last fall for North Carolina A&T. He also had 31 catches. He earned FCS third-team All-America honors, as well as All-Big South-first team honors.

— Mark Berman

FOOTBALL

UVa hires offensive line coach

Virginia coach Tony Elliott announced Saturday he has hired Terry Heffernan to be the offensive line coach.

Heffernan spent the past two years as the Stanford offensive line coach under David Shaw, who has left the Cardinal.

Heffernan has been on the staffs of the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. He has also been an assistant at Wayne State and Eastern Kentucky.

WRESTLING

No. 9 Va. Tech 23, No. 22 Appalachian State 11

The Hokies (6-2) won seven of the 10 bouts to beat the Mountaineers (4-2) on Friday night in Boone, N.C.

Tech standout Mekhi Lewis, who had missed the past three matches with a knee injury, returned to action Friday. Lewis, ranked third at 174 pounds, beat Will Miller 6-5.

Sixth-ranked Sam Latona of Tech, ranked sixth at 133 pounds, beat Sean Carter 3-1 in overtime.

Tech freshman Caleb Henson, ranked 11th at 149 pounds, beat No. 8 Jon Jon Millner 6-4 in OT.

Seventh-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat Luke Uliano 5-1 at 184.

Andy Smith (Christiansburg) beat Carson Floyd 13-3 at 197.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Tech splits with UVa

UVa and Virginia Tech split Saturday's meet in Charlottesville, with the top-ranked UVa women winning 207-91 and the 19th-ranked Tech men beating the 11th-ranked UVa men 151-132.

Tech's Keith Myburgh (Hidden Valley) won the 1,000 freestyle. Youssef Ramadan and Carles Coll Marti each won two individual events for the Tech men.

Ella Nelson, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh each won two individual events for the UVa women.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Roanoke 3, Geneva 1

The Roanoke College men's volleyball team earned the first win in its history Saturday, beating Geneva 14-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

Jackson Rutkowski had nine kills for Roanoke.

The first match in Roanoke history took place Friday, with Wittenberg winning 3-1.

Eastern Mennonite beat Roanoke 3-2 on Saturday before Roanoke bounced back to beat Geneva.