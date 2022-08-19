In the region: Virginia Tech adds women's basketball recruits

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team picked up verbal commitments from two high school players last week.

Carys Baker, a 6-foot-1 forward from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, is rated the No. 59 high school senior in the nation by ESPN.

Mackenzie Nelson, a 5-8 point guard from St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Connecticut, is rated the No. 60 high school senior in the country by ESPN.

The two are teammates with Clara Strack on a New York travel-ball team. Strack verbally committed to Virginia Tech two months ago.

Virginia Tech now has commitments from four recruits in the graduating class of 2023, including Samyha Suffren, who picked Tech last winter. She is rated the No. 75 senior in the nation by ESPN.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 4 UVa 3, George Mason 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Alexa Spaanstra, Rebecca Jarrett and Maya Carter scored to give the Cavaliers a season-opening win Thursday night.

Spaanstra scored in the 38th minute. Jarrett scored in the 57th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.

Concord 2, Radford 1

RADFORD — Anna Davis scored in the 80th minute to give NCAA Division II member Concord a win over the Highlanders on Thursday night.

It was the season opener for both Concord, which made the Division II quarterfinals last year, and Radford.

Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg) scored for Radford in the fifth minute, but Leah Foster tied the game in the ninth minute.

GOLF

Hurst wins VSGA Senior Am

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg Country Club won the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship on Friday at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club.

Hurst beat David Jordan of Willow Oaks Country Club 2 and 1 in the final for his first Senior Amateur title. He clinched the title when both golfers parred the par-4 17th hole.

TELEVISION

ACC Network show to debut Monday

The ACC Network will debut a new daily studio show Monday.

"ACC PM" will air weekdays from 4-7 p.m. The hosts of the football-oriented show will be Mark Packer, who used to co-host the cable channel's now-defunct "Packer and Durham" morning show; former North Carolina and NFL player Tre Boston; and Florida State graduate Taylor Tannenbaum, a former TV sports anchor in Indianapolis.

The show will originate from Packer's basement studio, just as the "Packer and Durham" show did.

Durham remains with the ACC Network as a play-by-play announcer.