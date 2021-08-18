In the region: Virginia Tech announces nonconference men's basketball foes

Virginia Tech unveiled the entire nonconference portion of its men’s basketball schedule Wednesday.
The Hokies will open the season Nov. 9 against Maine. It will be the teams’ first meeting in five years. Maine was 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the America East Conference last season.
Tech will host Merrimack on Nov. 21. It will be the first time Tech has played the Massachusetts school. Merrimack was 9-9 both overall and in the Northeast Conference last season.
The Hokies will host Cornell on Dec. 8. It will be the first time Tech has faced the Ivy League school, which did not take the court last season.
The other nonleague foes had been previously reported, including a Nov. 12 game at Navy; a Nov. 15 home game with Radford; a Nov. 18 home game with St. Francis (Pennsylvania); a Nov. 24 game with Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn; a Nov. 26 game with Iowa State or Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn; a Dec. 1 game at Maryland; a Dec. 12 game at Dayton; and a Dec. 17 game against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte.
Men’s soccer
Tech picked 3rd in Coastal
Virginia Tech has been picked to finish third in the six-team Coastal Division in the ACC coaches’ preseason poll, with Virginia picked fourth.
Pittsburgh, which made the NCAA semifinals last season, was picked to win the Coastal crown. North Carolina, which also reached the NCAA semifinals, was picked second in the division. Pitt received nine first-place votes, with UNC getting the other three.
Pitt was also picked to win the ACC championship, receiving seven of the 12 votes.
Defending ACC champ Clemson was picked to win the Atlantic Division title.
Virginia Tech, which made the NCAAs last season, will open this season Aug. 26 against Missouri-Kansas City in the JMU Invitational. UVa will open Aug. 26 against visiting Western Michigan.