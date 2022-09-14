In the region: Virginia Tech announces women's basketball schedule

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team, which has been ranked No. 13 in the nation in the Lindy's Sports college basketball preview magazine, unveiled its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday.

The Hokies will host Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 6 by the magazine, on Dec. 18.

Virginia Tech will host North Carolina, which is ranked No. 11 by the magazine, on Jan. 1. Tech will visit UNC on Feb. 23.

The Hokies will host Louisville, ranked No. 4 by the magazine, on Jan. 12.

Virginia Tech will visit North Carolina State, ranked No. 10 by the magazine, on Feb. 6 in a Monday game that will presumably air on ESPN or ESPN2. The game will serve as State's annual "Play4Kay" game, which benefits the cancer fund named after the late State coach Kay Yow.

Tech will host N.C. State on Feb. 19.

The home ACC schedule also includes games against Virginia, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Florida State and Duke.

The home nonleague schedule begins with a Nov. 7 game against Mount St. Mary's and also includes games against Bucknell, USC Upstate, Longwood and UNC Asheville.

The home nonconference schedule also includes the previously announced Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Dec. 1 against Nebraska, which is ranked No. 21 by Lindy's Sports.

The nonleague schedule also includes the previously announced Dec. 4 game on ESPN2 at Tennessee, which is ranked No. 3 by the magazine.

Tech will also visit High Point.

Virginia Tech will play Kentucky and Missouri in a November event in the Bahamas.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa's Sambach wins

Amanda Sambach of UVa shot a 9-under 207 to win the three-day ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament, which concluded Wednesday in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

The tournament is named after Annika Sorenstam, who presented Sambach with the trophy.

Sambach opened the tournament Monday with a 7-under 65, tying the school single-round scoring record.

UVa took third in the team standings with a 1-under 863.

MEN'S SOCCER

Radford 2, VMI 0

Mateo Perez Nance and Cristian Cruz scored to give the host Highlanders (1-3-1) a win over the Keydets (0-5-1) on Wednesday.

UVa 5, La Salle 0

Leo Afonso, Axel Ahlander, Aidan O'Connor, Kome Ubogu and Triton Beauvois scored to give the Cavaliers (4-2) a win over La Salle (1-3-2) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

It was the most goals UVa has scored in a match in nine years.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SVU 2, Ferrum 1

Morgan Romney and Rachel Bodkin scored to give the Knights (3-2) a win over the host Panthers (1-3-1) on Tuesday night.

Aubrey Billings scored in the 89th minute for Ferrum.