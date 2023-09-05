Virginia Tech will square off against fellow national powers Cornell, Missouri, Ohio State, Rutgers and Stanford in nonconference action during the 2023-24 season.

The Hokies’ schedule was announced Tuesday. The Hokies are No. 4 in the nation in Intermat’s preseason dual-meet rankings.

Virginia Tech will host No. 7 Ohio State on Nov. 10. The Buckeyes took fourth at the NCAA championships last season. Ohio State beat Tech 18-15 last year.

Tech will visit No. 14 Rutgers on Nov. 17 for the programs’ first meeting. Virginia Tech star Mekhi Lewis is a New Jersey native.

The Hokies will host No. 23 Stanford — a future ACC rival — on Dec. 17. Tech beat Stanford 22-12 last year.

Virginia Tech will visit No. 3 Missouri on Jan. 2. Missouri was fifth at the NCAAs last season. Tech beat Missouri 17-15 last season.

The Hokies will visit No. 2 Cornell on Jan. 7. The Big Red took third at the NCAAs last season. Cornell beat Tech 22-12 last year.

Tech’s annual match at the Moss Arts Center will be against ACC rival Duke on Feb. 9.

Virginia Tech’s home schedule also includes American, Appalachian State, George Mason and ACC rival North Carolina.

The ACC schedule also includes visits to No. 6 N.C. State, No. 15 Pittsburgh and Virginia. The showdown with N.C. State on Feb. 23 will be the regular-season finale.

Virginia Tech will open the season Nov. 4 in the Southeast Open at Roanoke College.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 11 W&L 0,

Stockton 0Will Joseph had three saves Tuesday to help the Generals (0-1-2) tie Stockton (1-0-1) in Boyds, Md.

UVa 2, No. 20 Maryland 1Leo Afonso and Mouhameth Thiam scored in the first half to give the Cavaliers (3-1) a win over the Terrapins (1-2-1) on Monday night in Charlottesville.

FOOTBALL

Free admission

to Ferrum gameFerrum announced Tuesday that fans will be admitted free to its home opener Saturday.

The Panthers (0-1) will kick off against former USA South rival North Carolina Wesleyan (0-1) at 6 p.m.