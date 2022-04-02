In the region: Virginia Tech baseball clinches series at No. 18 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tanner Schobel had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 7-3 win over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday.

Tech (17-6, 5-4 ACC) clinched the series win, marking the first time it has ever won a series at UNC (19-8, 5-6).

Virginia Tech's Jack Hurley hit an RBI double, extending his hitting streak to 22 games.

The Hokies have won seven straight games, with the past three wins coming on the road against ranked foes.

On Friday night, the Hokies beat UNC 12-1. Tech belted six homers— its highest total ever against the Tar Heels and the most any team has smacked in a game against North Carolina in 22 years. The 12 runs were the most Tech has scored against UNC since a 1976 game.

Gavin Cross and Schobel hit back-to-back homers in the first inning Friday and pulled off the same feat in the fourth. It was the first time Tech ever had two instances of back-to-back homers in an ACC game.

Tech snapped UNC's 21-game home winning streak.

BASEBALL

No. 4 UVa 13, No. 22 Georgia Tech 9

Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (24-3, 8-3 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets (18-10, 5-6) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

On Friday night, Georgia Tech beat UVa 6-4 to snap UVa's school-record 19-game home winning streak.

Roanoke sweeps No. 14 Shenandoah

The Maroons (15-9, 6-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Hornets (17-8-1, 4-4-1) in Winchester, winning the first game 12-2 and the second game 11-5.

Jacob Bonzon had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1, while Jeb Byerley had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2.

Ferrum splits with No. 5 Lynchburg

The Panthers (12-13, 2-7 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Hornets (20-5, 9-1) in Ferrum, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the second game 3-2.

Will Davis allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out nine in eight innings to get the Game 1 win, with Matt Sheppard earning the save.

W&L splits with Guilford

The Generals (11-13, 6-8 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Quakers (6-15, 1-8) in Lexington, losing the first game 7-1 but winning the second game 12-2.

W&L's Thomas Haller struck out a school-record 17 batters in Game 2, eclipsing the mark of 15 set by Steve Momorella in 1991. Haller went the distance, allowing five hits and two walks in nine innings.

SVU splits with Pfeiffer

The Knights (7-10, 4-5 USA South) split a doubleheader with the Falcons (7-12, 4-5) in Buena Vista, losing the first game 6-3 but winning the second game 9-7.

Sinjun Johnson had two hits and three RBIs for SVU in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Roanoke sweeps doubleheader

The Maroons (17-7, 3-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Shenandoah (7-12, 2-4) in Winchester, winning the first game 3-2 and the second game 5-1.

Serenity Bishop smacked a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the fifth to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead in Game 1. Jada Karnes (Williams Byrd) pitched a four-hitter to win Game 1 and threw a five-hitter to win Game 2.

Radford splits doubleheader

The Highlanders (12-19, 5-7 Big South) split a doubleheader with Gardner-Webb (13-16, 5-7) in Radford, losing the first game 6-3 but winning the second game 5-0.

Jessie Marvin and Skyler DeHart (Auburn) combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 2.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Richmond 17, No. 2 UVa 13

Dalton Young and Ryan Lanchbury each scored four goals to lead the host Spiders (6-3) to their first win over the Cavaliers (7-2) in the eight-game history of the series.

UVa saw its 73-game winning streak against teams from the commonwealth come to an end in Richmond. It was UVa's first loss to an intrastate foe since a 1977 loss to W&L.

VMI 13, Mercer 10

Josh Bass scored four goals in Lexington to lead the Keydets (3-7, 1-0 Southern Conference) to their first conference win in eight years.

It was VMI's first conference win since a victory over Richmond in April 2014, back when those schools belonged to the Atlantic Sun for lacrosse.

Saturday also marked VMI's first win over Mercer (3-8, 0-1) since 2012 and the team's first home win since 2019.

Roanoke 13, Hampden-Sydney 9

Trevor Stocks, Luke Kammerman and Ethan Caldwell scored three goals apiece to lead the Maroons (7-4, 3-1 ODAC) past the Tigers (6-4, 1-2) in Hampden-Sydney.

SVU 17, Pfeiffer 8

Tennison Schmidt scored four goals to lead the Knights (7-2, 4-0 USA South) past the Falcons (7-2, 3-1) in Buena Vista.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 W&L 21, Lynchburg 2

Allie Schwab scored three goals to lead the Generals (9-2, 3-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-7, 1-1) in Lexington.

SVU 12, Pfeiffer 8

Addison England and Tyler John scored three goals apiece to lead the Knights (6-5, 5-0 USA South) past the Falcons (3-8, 2-3) in Misenheimer, N.C.

MEN'S TENNIS

Campbell 4, Radford 3

The Camels (14-4, 6-0) clinched the top seed in the Big South tournament and at least a share of the Big South regular-season title by beating the Highlanders (12-6, 6-1) in Radford.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

No. 13 UVa 6, Va. Tech 1

Emma Navarro, Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash won in singles and doubles to lead the Cavaliers (14-4, 6-3 ACC) past the Hokies (6-12, 2-7) in Blacksburg.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

No. 8 SVU 3, Lancaster Bible 0

Nahuel Recabarren had 10 kills to lead the Knights (18-3) to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win over Lancaster Bible (16-10) in Buena Vista.