The third-seeded and sixth-ranked Clemson baseball team scored the final 11 runs of the game to rally past 10th-seeded Virginia Tech 14-5 in the ACC tournament Wednesday night in Durham, N.C.

The Hokies went 0-2 in pool play in the tournament, losing twice to ranked foes by a combined score of 25-12 and failing to boost their NCAA tournament resume. The Hokies, who are unlikely to receive an at-large NCAA bid Monday, finished the season with a 30-23 record. The Hokies lost seven of their final eight games, all to ranked teams.

Down 5-3, Clemson (40-17) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 10-5 lead.

With men on second and third with two outs, Clemson's Jacob Jarrell hit a high fly ball into shallow left field. Tech shortstop David Bryant was poised to make the catch but was waved off by left fielder Jack Hurley, who wound up diving for the ball. Hurley failed to make the catch, with the ball going off his glove and onto the ground. Both runners scored on Hurley's error, with Jarrell reaching second base.

Cam Cannarella hit an RBI single to give Clemson a 6-5 lead. Tech starter Drue Hackenberg was then pulled for reliever Andrew Sentlinger. After an infield single and a hit batsman, Caden Grice belted a grand slam for a 10-5 lead.

Ten of Clemson's 14 runs were unearned. Tech made three errors. Clemson had 14 hits to Tech's 13.

Garrett Michel had three hits and scored a run for Tech. Carson DeMartini had two hits and three RBIs.

MEN'S TENNIS

Rodesch advances in NCAAs

Virginia's Chris Rodesch beat Alex Bernard of Ohio State 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA singles championships Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

In doubles action, the third-seeded duo of Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri of Texas beat Virginia Tech's Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the first round Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa duo advances in NCAAs

The UVa duo of Julia Adams and Melodie Collard beat Katherine Duong and Megan Heuser of Illinois 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA doubles championships Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies fare well at NCAA East meet

Two Virginia Tech athletes qualified for the NCAA national championships with their performances Thursday at the NCAA East meet in Jacksonville, Fla.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the four-day meet earn berths in the national championships.

Tech's Essence Henderson was ninth in the women's shot put (54-9 1/2), while Barbora Stejfova finished 12th in the women's hammer throw (202-11).

Fowler 16th at NCAAs

Pulaski County graduate Brady Fowler of Roanoke College finished 16th overall in the prelims of the men's 200 meters Thursday at the NCAA Division III national championships in Rochester N.Y.

He had a time of 21.61 seconds. He did not advance to Friday's eight-man final.

MEN'S LACROSSE

UVa's McConvey honored

UVa's Thomas McConvey (27 goals, 22 assists) has been named the midfielder of the year by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

The organization also announced its Division I All-America teams.

McConvey was joined in the first team by UVa's Connor Shellenberger (27 goals, 51 assists) and Cade Saustad (39 ground balls, 34 caused turnovers). Shellenberger became the second three-time first-team All-American in UVa history.

Xander Dickson (60 goals, 22 assists) made the second team, while Petey LaSalla (257 faceoff wins) made the third team.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Cavs recognized

Rachel Clark (63 goals, 13 assists) and Ashlyn McGovern (61 goals, seven assists) of UVa have been named second-team All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Mackenzie Hoeg (40 goals, four assists) made the third team.