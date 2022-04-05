In the region: Virginia Tech beats Marshall in baseball

BLACKSBURG — Cade Hunter had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to lead the Virginia Tech baseball team to a 6-2 win over Marshall on Tuesday.

Jack Hurley had two hits, including a three-run homer, for the Hokies (18-7). He extended his hitting streak to 24 games.

The Thundering Herd (13-15-1) was held to six hits.

BASEBALL

VMI 4, VCU 1

RICHMOND — Ty Swaim hit a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the Keydets a win over the Rams on Tuesday.

Cole Jenkins of VMI (9-20) had an RBI single in the seventh to tie the game at 1.

VCU (15-12) was held to six hits.

Apprentice 11, SVU 7, 11 innings

BUENA VISTA — Thomas Packert had four hits and two RBIs on Tuesday to lead the Builders (14-14) past the Knights (7-11).

Apprentice scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7. Packert and Kyle Whitlock each had an RBI double. Matt Phoebus had an RBI single to tie the game.

In the 11th, Logan Mize and Riggs Ellis each hit an RBI double.

Aiden Bevier had four hits and three RBIs for Southern Virginia, while Will Parker had four hits and one RBI.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Hampden-Sydney 23, Ferrum 3

FERRUM — Max Koontz and Logan Mitchell each scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Tigers (7-4, 2-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-7, 0-5).

Drew Fedorich had two goals for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

No. 22 UCF 5, No. 5 Virginia Tech 4, 11 innings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shannon Doherty had an RBI double in the 11th to give Central Florida (30-10) a win over the Hokies (27-4) on Monday night.

Tech scored twice in the top of the sixth to grab a 4-3 lead. Jayme Bailey hit an RBI double and Darby Trull had an RBI single.

But Ashleigh Griffin had an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 4.

Bre Peck had four hits, including a solo homer, for Tech. Bailey had two hits and two RBIs.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) took the loss in relief. She allowed two runs, six hits and no walks while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.