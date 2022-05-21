In the region: Virginia Tech clinches Coastal crown, top seed in tourney

BLACKSBURG — The third-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team beat Duke 7-2 on Sunday to clinch the Coastal Division title and the top seed in the ACC tournament for the first time in program history.

Virginia Tech's Carson Jones belted a three-run homer; it was his fifth homer of the week. Tanner Schobel had three hits, including a solo homer. Nick Biddison, Jack Hurley and Eduardo Malinowski also hit solo homers.

Jordan Geber and Graham Firoved combined on a three-hitter for Tech.

Tech finished the regular season at 40-11 overall and 19-9 in the ACC. Tech has a .679 ACC winning percentage; Miami (39-16, 20-10) finished second in the Coastal with a .667 winning percentage.

Miami had been in first place in the Coastal, but the combination of Miami losing to Notre Dame on Friday night and the Hokies beating Duke on Friday night put the Hokies in first place and in the driver's seat for the Coastal title entering Saturday's action.

Louisville (38-16-11, 18-11-1) clinched the Atlantic Division title Saturday. But Tech has a better ACC winning percentage than Louisville (.617), so Tech earned the top seed for the ACC tournament. The tournament will be held Tuesday through Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Saturday win over Duke (22-32, 10-20) gave Tech a series sweep.

On Friday night, Tech beat Duke 6-1 to clinch its ninth straight ACC series win. Drue Hackenberg (10-1) and Kiernan Higgins combined on a two-hitter.

Jones and Carson DeMartini homered in Friday's win.

BASEBALL

No. 10 Louisville 11, No. 12 UVa 3

Ben Metzinger had three hits and three RBIs to lead the host Cardinals past the Cavaliers (38-15, 17-13) on Saturday.

Wofford 17, VMI 3

Ryan Galanie had three hits, including a three-run homer and a two-run homer, and seven RBIs to lead the Terriers (40-14-1, 16-4-1 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (16-39, 6-15) on Saturday in Lexington.

Next up for VMI is a Wednesday game in the SoCon tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. VMI will be the seventh seed.

Campbell 14, Radford 7

Zach Neto had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Camels (36-16, 20-3 Big South) to a win over the Highlanders (15-33, 8-15) on Friday night in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Julian Rojas belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to give Radford a 7-6 lead, but the Camels answered with eight runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Radford's season finale Saturday was halted by lightning in the third inning and was eventually canceled. The game was declared a no contest.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 5 W&L 13, No. 12 Wesleyan 11

Hanna Bishop scored five goals to lead the fifth-ranked Generals (19-2) past 12th-ranked Wesleyan (14-5) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Katherine Faria scored four goals for W&L, which tied the school record for single-season wins.

W&L will face fourth-ranked Gettysburg (18-3) in Sunday's quarterfinals.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Tennessee 0

Inaki Montes, Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won in doubles and singles to give No. 7 overall seed Virginia (27-5) an NCAA semifinal win over No. 6 overall seed Tennessee (26-8) on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

UVa will play No. 8 overall seed Kentucky (26-7) in Sunday's final.

SOFTBALL

Duke 5, Liberty 0

Peyton St. George pitched a six-hitter to lead No. 12 overall seed Duke (43-8) past the Flames (44-17) in an NCAA regional Saturday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

It was Liberty's first loss in the double-elimination regional.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ojiako picks George Mason

George Mason announced Saturday the addition of former Virginia Tech backup center John Ojiako.

Ojiako, who has two years of eligibility left, entered the transfer portal last month.

Ojiako will be joining the Patriots as a graduate transfer. Ojiako, Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor all recently graduated from Tech after only three years of college. Alleyne will be joining UConn as a graduate transfer, while Cattoor remains a Hokie.