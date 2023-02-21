Virginia Tech announced contract extensions Tuesday for women’s soccer coach Chugger Adair, men’s soccer coach Mike Brizendine, wrestling coach Tony Robie and men’s and women’s swimming coach Sergio Lopez Miro.

Adair, who had one season left on his contract, had four additional seasons added to his deal. He is now under contract through June 2028.

Adair has a school-record 148 wins in his 12 years at the helm of the Hokies. Tech made the NCAA tournament last fall for the ninth time in his reign.

Former Hokie Kiersten Hening filed a federal lawsuit against Adair in 2021, claiming that she was benched when she refused to kneel in support of social justice initiatives, including the Black Lives Matter movement, at the start of a September 2020 game. Attorneys for Tech countered that Adair’s decision was based solely on Hening’s poor performance. The lawsuit was settled and Hening will receive $100,000, her attorney, Cameron Norris, said last month. Norris has said the terms of the settlement included no admission of wrongdoing by his client or Adair.

Brizendine, who had one season left on his contract, also had four additional seasons added to his deal. He is now under contract through February 2028.

Brizendine has steered Tech to 105 wins in 14 seasons. Tech had a losing season last fall but has made the NCAAs six times under Brizendine.

Robie, whose contract was due to expire in December 2025, had three more years added to his deal. He is now under contract through December 2028.

Robie has been at the helm of the wrestling team since 2017. His team tied for the ACC regular-season title this season and is ranked ninth nationally. Mekhi Lewis won an NCAA title under Robie’s watch.

Lopez Miro, who had one more season left on his contract, had four additional seasons added to his deal. He is now under contract through June 2028.

Lopz Miro is in his fifth season at Tech. He led the men’s swimming and diving team to a second-place finish at the ACC championships last weekend. The men are ranked 12th nationally and the women 22nd.

— Mark Berman

BASEBALL

No. 14 Virginia

Tech 15, ETSU 5Carson DeMartini had three hits, including a grand slam, to lead the Hokies (3-1) past the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Christian Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Tech. Chris Cannizzaro belted a three-run homer.

No. 19 UVa 26, Longwood 2Jake Gelof and Henry Godbout each had three hits and four RBIs to help the Cavaliers (4-0) beat the Lancers 0-4) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

Gelof and Godbout each belted a two-run homer. Harrison Didawick smacked a three-run homer. Griff O’Ferrall had three hits and two RBIs.

ODU 15, VMI 8 Hunter Fitz-Gerald had five hits and four RBIs to lead the Monarchs (3-1) past the Keydets (1-3) on Tuesday in Norfolk.

Brett Cook had three hits and two RBIs for VMI.

Ferrum 8, SVU 5Ozzie Torres had two hits and two RBIs to help the host Panthers (2-2) beat the Knights (2-1) on Monday.

Marcelino Leonardo had a double and two RBIs for the Knights.