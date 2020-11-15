In the region: Virginia Tech falls in ACC men's soccer quarterfinals

DURHAM, N.C. — Kimarni Smith scored three goals in the first half to lead fourth-ranked Clemson to a 4-1 win over fifth-ranked Virginia Tech in an ACC men's soccer quarterfinal Sunday.

Clemson (6-2-1) was the third seed out of the ACC South, while Tech (3-2-2) was the second seed out of the ACC North.

Virginia Tech saw its three-game winning streak and five-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

Smith became just the second player in ACC men's soccer tournament history to record a hat trick, and the first to do so since 1997. And he did it in just an 18-minute span.

Smith scored in the 16th minute to give Clemson a 1-0 lead. He scored again in the 31st minute. His goal in the 34th minute gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Smith had a tournament-record seven points in the game, including an assist on James Brighton's goal in the 56th minute.

The four goals were the most Clemson has ever scored in the history of the series with Tech.

Kristo Strickler scored for Tech in the 71st minute.

MEN'S SOCCER

UVa 2, Wake Forest 0