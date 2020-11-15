In the region: Virginia Tech falls in ACC men's soccer quarterfinals

DURHAM, N.C. — Kimarni Smith scored three goals in the first half to lead fourth-ranked Clemson to a 4-1 win over fifth-ranked Virginia Tech in an ACC men's soccer quarterfinal Sunday.
Clemson (6-2-1) was the third seed out of the ACC South, while Tech (3-2-2) was the second seed out of the ACC North.
Virginia Tech saw its three-game winning streak and five-game unbeaten streak come to an end.
Smith became just the second player in ACC men's soccer tournament history to record a hat trick, and the first to do so since 1997. And he did it in just an 18-minute span.
Smith scored in the 16th minute to give Clemson a 1-0 lead. He scored again in the 31st minute. His goal in the 34th minute gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Smith had a tournament-record seven points in the game, including an assist on James Brighton's goal in the 56th minute.
The four goals were the most Clemson has ever scored in the history of the series with Tech.
Kristo Strickler scored for Tech in the 71st minute.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVa 2, Wake Forest 0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cabrel Happi Kamseu scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (3-3-1) to an ACC quarterfinal win over the second-ranked Demon Deacons (7-2).
UVa was the No. 4 seed out of the ACC North, while Wake was the No. 1 seed out of the ACC South.
Happi Kamseu scored in the 31st minute. He added another goal in the 52nd minute.
Colin Shutler had two saves for Virginia.
Virginia improved to 19-0-5 against Wake in ACC and NCAA tournament play, including ACC semifinal and NCAA semifinal wins last year.
UVa will face Clemson in the semifinals Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Hokies, Cavs fare well
OMAHA, Neb. — Three Virginia Tech wrestlers finished in second place at the United World Wrestling Junior Nationals.
Bryce Andonian took silver at 65 kilograms by going 5-1 in the weekend tournament. Clayton Ulrey went 5-1 to take second at 70 kilograms. Hunter Catka went 4-1 to take second at 125 kilograms.
Tech's Sam Hillegas took third at 61 kilograms, while UVa's Justin McCoy took third at 70 kilograms.
The United World Wrestling Under-23 Nationals also took place at the CHI Health Center. UVa's Jake Keating was third at 70 kilograms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!