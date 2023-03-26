Virginia Tech posted a program-best finish of ninth in the NCAA men’s swimming championships during the four-day event in Minneapolis.

The Hokies landed a final honorable mention All-America honor with a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Youssef Ramadan, Luis Dominguez, Carles Coll Marti and Will Hayon posted a time of 2:48.34.

Virginia’s quartet of Matt Brownstead, Jack Aikins, Connor Boyle and August Lamb finished 13th with a mark of 2:49.53.

The Cavaliers finished 15th in the team standings.

BASEBALL

Pittsburgh 5, Virginia Tech 4

Sky Duff’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Panthers (11-10, 3-4 ACC) to a road win over the Hokies (14-9, 2-7).

Christian Martin went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Tech.

No. 8 Virginia 15, Florida State 4

Jake Gelof went 4 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs, Anthony Stephan drove in three runs, and the Cavaliers (22-2, 7-2 ACC) completed the series sweep of the Seminoles (12-12, 3-6).

Wofford 12, VMI 6

Trey Yunger and Dixon Black each went 3 for 5 with two RBIs as the Terriers (17-6, 2-1 Southern) defeated the Keydets (14-11, 1-2).

Justin Starke went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for VMI.

No. 18 Campbell 22, Radford 4

Jarrod Belbin went 5 for 7 with two homers and seven RBIs as the Camels (19-3, 6-0) completed the sweep of the Highlanders (7-17, 0-3).

Tanner Barrs went 2 for 4 for RU.

Lynchburg 6-14, Washington and Lee 4-3

Avery Neaves drove in two runs in the opener and added seven more RBIs in the nightcap as the Hornets (16-3, 6-1 ODAC) swept a doubleheader against the Generals (12-8, 6-4)

Zach Perkins had two hits in each game for W&L.

Ferrum 16-9, Eastern Mennonite 5-3

Ozzie Torres went 3 for 6 with a homer and five RBIs in the opener, Benjamin Thomas went 4 for 6 with RBIs in the nightcap, and the Panthers (8-12, 2-5) swept a doubleheader over the Royals (5-17, 1-7).

SOFTBALL

Virginia 8, Pittsburgh 5

Jada Hylton (Bassett) went 3 for 4 with a solo homer, Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) added a solo homer, and the Cavaliers (23-10, 4-5 ACC) completed the series sweep of the Panthers (14-14, 0-6).

Winthrop 2, Radford 1

Macy McCall went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including the walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning, as the Eagles (22-12, 4-2 Big South) swept the Highlanders (8-17, 0-3).

Abby Wilson (Auburn High) went 2 for 3 with an RBI for RU.

Greensboro 2-2, Roanoke 1-0

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) scattered four hits over 8 ⅓ innings but surrendered the walk-off run in the opener as the Maroons (6-6) dropped a road doubleheader against the Pride (16-4).