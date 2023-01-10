In the region: Virginia Tech football adds Georgia Southern transfer

Cornerback Derrick Canteen tweeted Monday night that he has decided to transfer from Georgia Southern to Virginia Tech.

He had tweeted on Dec. 13 that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Canteen made the All-Sun Belt Conference third team last fall, when he had 64 tackles, one sack, 12 pass breakups and one interception.

He made the All-Sun Belt Conference first team in 2020, when he tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions. He also had 48 tackles, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned Freshman All-America honors that season.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Canteen has three years of eligibility left, including the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2019, when he played in only four games. He played in only two games in 2021 before suffering a pectoral muscle injury that required surgery.

— Mark Berman

Roth honored

Bill Roth, the radio play-by-play voice of Virginia Tech football, has been voted the commonwealth's sportscaster of the year by the Virginia members of the National Sports Media Association.

Roth earned the honor for the 12th time. He returned to his Tech football play-by-play role for the 2022 season after seven seasons away from that job. He also works as a professor in Tech's School of Communication.

Roth was the radio voice of Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball for 27 years before leaving in 2015 to become UCLA’s play-by-play announcer. He left his UCLA job in 2016 and returned to Blacksburg to become a Tech professor.

Former Roanoke Times sports writer Andy Bitter of The Athletic tied for Virginia sports writer of the year honors with Michael Phillips of The Richmond Times-Dispatch. Phillips' work covering the Washington Commanders also appears in The Roanoke Times.