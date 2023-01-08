In the region: Virginia Tech football adds MTSU transfer

Receiver/return specialist Jaylin Lane tweeted Sunday that he has decided to transfer from Middle Tennessee State to Virginia Tech.

Lane had tweeted Thursday that he had decided to enter the transfer portal.

He made the All-Conference USA second team as a punt returner this season. He also earned honorable mention as both a receiver and kick returner.

Lane had 69 catches for 940 yards and five touchdowns as a third-year sophomore this season. He averaged 8.4 yards on 18 punt returns and averaged 23.1 yards on 11 kick returns. Lane had 10 catches for 110 yards and one TD in the team's Hawaii Bowl win over San Diego State last month.

In 2021, he made the All-Conference USA first team as a punt returner.

He has two years of eligibility left, including the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Mark Berman

WRESTLING

No. 8 Va. Tech wins twice

The Hokies (5-2) won two road matches Sunday, winning 34-3 at George Mason in the afternoon and winning 35-9 at American in the evening.

Clayton Ulrey, Sam Fisher, Andy Smith (Christiansburg) and Hunter Catka each won twice Sunday.

PRO HOCKEY

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Tom Aubrun recorded 26 saves to lead the Rail Yard Dawgs to a win over Macon at the Berglund Center on Saturday night.

Aubrun played for Macon earlier this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) remained in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Roanoke has 36 points; Evansville and Peoria are tied for second with 34.

Brady Heppner scored in the first period for Roanoke. Matt O'Dea scored in the second period, while Mac Jansen scored in the third.

Macon (4-17-2) lost to Roanoke for the seventh time in seven tries this season.

Roanoke will visit Fayetteville on Friday.