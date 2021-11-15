In the region: Virginia Tech gets NCAA men's soccer bid

Virginia Tech (3-0) dropped one spot to No. 25 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.

Texas rose from No. 25 to No. 12 after knocking off defending NCAA champ Stanford on Sunday. Stanford fell from No. 3 to No. 7.

South Carolina remains No. 1.

North Carolina State remains No. 5. Louisville fell four spots to No. 10 in the wake of its loss to Arizona. Florida State dropped one spot to No. 17, and Georgia Tech fell one spot to No. 18.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ESPN Plus adds

ACC Net. Extra games

Men's basketball games on ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com) are also available on ESPN Plus (streaming) this season, regardless of whether or not an ESPN Plus subscriber gets the ACC Network television channel.

In previous seasons, only viewers who had the ACC Network television channel could watch ACC Network Extra men's basketball games. That left out Comcast cable customers because Comcast does not carry the ACC Network. But now, Comcast customers who also have ESPN Plus will be able to watch ACC Network Extra men's basketball games.

ESPN Plus still will not be carrying men's basketball games that are on the ACC Network television channel, though.