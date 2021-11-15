In the region: Virginia Tech gets NCAA men's soccer bid

The Virginia Tech men's soccer team received an at-large bid to the NCAA men's soccer tournament Monday.
The Hokies (10-5-3) will host Big South champ Campbell (15-3-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 48-team tournament.
Campbell is steered by former North Cross and Roanoke College standout Dustin Fonder.
The Campbell-Virginia Tech winner will visit No. 11 overall seed West Virginia (11-3-4) in the second round Sunday.
Only the top 16 overall teams were seeded. Those teams received first-round byes and second-round home games.
The Hokies, who got one of the 24 at-large bids, are No. 24 in the NCAA's RPI. They made the NCAAs for the sixth straight season. The Hokies went 3-4-1 in ACC play in the regular season. They beat Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament before losing at Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals.
Campbell won the Big South regular-season title with a 7-0-1 league mark and also won the Big South tournament. The Camels, who have gone 9-0-1 in their last 10 matches, lead NCAA Division I with 54 goals.
The ACC put eight teams into the field — the most of any conference.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech 25th in new poll
Virginia Tech (3-0) dropped one spot to No. 25 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.
Texas rose from No. 25 to No. 12 after knocking off defending NCAA champ Stanford on Sunday. Stanford fell from No. 3 to No. 7.
South Carolina remains No. 1.
North Carolina State remains No. 5. Louisville fell four spots to No. 10 in the wake of its loss to Arizona. Florida State dropped one spot to No. 17, and Georgia Tech fell one spot to No. 18.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ESPN Plus adds
ACC Net. Extra games
Men's basketball games on ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com) are also available on ESPN Plus (streaming) this season, regardless of whether or not an ESPN Plus subscriber gets the ACC Network television channel.
In previous seasons, only viewers who had the ACC Network television channel could watch ACC Network Extra men's basketball games. That left out Comcast cable customers because Comcast does not carry the ACC Network. But now, Comcast customers who also have ESPN Plus will be able to watch ACC Network Extra men's basketball games.
ESPN Plus still will not be carrying men's basketball games that are on the ACC Network television channel, though.