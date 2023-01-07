In the region: Virginia Tech goalie signs with MLS team

Virginia Tech announced Friday that starting goalkeeper Ben Martino has turned pro and has signed with Nashville of Major League Soccer.

The 6-foot-6 Martino had 64 saves as a freshman, helping Tech make the NCAA tournament in the fall of 2021. He had 59 saves last fall.

The Pittsburgh native played for MLS member Philadelphia's development academy and for Philadelphia's then-United Soccer League affiliate before entering college, so Philadelphia had the rights to sign him to a "homegrown" MLS deal. Nashville acquired Martino's homegrown rights from Philadelphia for $50,000 on Friday.

WRESTLING

No. 12 Cornell 22, No. 8 Virginia Tech 12

The Big Red (4-2) won six of the 10 matches to beat the Hokies (3-2) on Friday night at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg.

Tech was without injured standouts Mekhi Lewis and Bryce Andonian.

The match began at 157 pounds. Fifth-ranked Chris Focca of Cornell pinned Lewis' replacement in the 174-pound weight class, Jordan Florence, in the third match of the night to give Cornell the lead for good.

Eighth-ranked Sam Latona of Tech beat third-ranked Vito Arujau 3-2 at 133.

Seventh-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) beat Ethan Hatcher 4-0 at 184.

Clayton Ulrey and Hunter Catka also won for Tech.

Top-ranked Yianni Diakomihalis, a three-time NCAA champ, beat 11th-ranked Caleb Henson of Tech 6-2 at 149.

Two other wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes also won for the Big Red.

Area wrestlers win titles

Wrestlers from Washington and Lee, Roanoke College and Southern Virginia won titles Saturday at W&L's Jim Crytzer Invitational in Lexington.

Six teams competed in the tournament.

Josh Noble of Roanoke pinned JaJuan Givens of Greensboro in the 125-pound final.

David Rubin of W&L won the 133-pound final when Sean Rinebolt of Shenandoah forfeited.

Jack Roszko of W&L beat Southern Virginia's Elijah Blackwell 3-2 in the 149-pound final.

Ryan Luth of W&L beat Roanoke's Andrew McDougal 10-2 in the 157-pound final.

SVU's Morgan Peterson pinned Mark Troni of W&L in the 165-pound final.

W&L's John Santowski beat Cam Cavins of Roanoke 6-2 in the 197-pound final.

FOOTBALL

Wisconsin flips Tech signee

Wisconsin has flipped defensive end Darian Varner, who had announced last month that he planned to transfer from Temple to Virginia Tech.

Varner announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had committed to Wisconsin.

The Norfolk native made the All-American Athletic Conference first team as a sophomore last season, when he had 35 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks. He announced on Dec. 7 that he was leaving Temple to enter the transfer portal.

VMI's Weaver picks Kent State

Defensive tackle Eric Weaver, who concluded his VMI career last fall, tweeted Friday that he has decided to join Mid-American Conference member Kent State as a graduate transfer.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its players must transfer in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weaver started six games for VMI as a fifth-year senior last fall. He entered the transfer portal in late October after suffering a season-ending injury.

Weaver had 41 tackles in the fall 2021 season. He had 22 tackles in the spring 2021 season, helping VMI make the FCS playoffs.