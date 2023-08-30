Tyler Johnson, a high school senior in Orlando, Florida, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson, who plays for Oak Ridge High School, is the first member of coach Mike Young's 2023-24 recruiting class.

Johnson tweeted last month that he had received a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech. He took an official recruiting visit to Virginia Tech last weekend.

He has also received scholarship offers from 2023 Final Four participant Florida Atlantic, Clemson, Texas Tech, Illinois, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Appalachian State, Drake, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Texas State and Hofstra, according to his tweets.

Johnson is rated the No. 216 high school senior in the nation in the 247 Sports recruiting website's composite rankings, as well as the No. 47 small forward in the nation in that class and the No. 19 player in Florida in that class.

— Mark Berman

MEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, Mount St. Mary's 1

Owen Clark scored for the host Highlanders (0-1-1) in their draw with the Mountaineers (0-1-1) on Tuesday night.

Clark scored in the sixth minute, but Ammit Bhogal of the visitors scored in the 18th minute.

Alex Eydelman had four saves for Radford.